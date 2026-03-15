Liverpool return to Anfield this weekend looking to shake off their Champions League setback, as the defending Premier League champions host a Tottenham side battling to avoid the drop.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Liverpool vs Tottenham as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Liverpool vs Tottenham kick-off time

Liverpool vs Tottenham kicks off on 15 Mar at 11:30 EST and 16:30 GMT.

Match preview

It wasn’t long ago, 27 April 2025, to be precise - that Liverpool fans were basking in the glow of a historic Anfield afternoon. Five goals against Tottenham sealed a 20th English crown, but fast forward to today and the mood feels far less celebratory. Arne Slot’s men looked like they were finding rhythm again with three straight league wins, but Andre’s deflected strike for Wolves at Molineux was a gut punch. Add in a Champions League Round of 16 first leg stumble against Galatasaray, and whispers about Slot’s future have started to creep back in. A defeat here would mark Liverpool’s 10th league loss of the season, territory they haven’t entered since 2015-16.

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If there’s a fixture to steady the ship, though, Tottenham at home might just be it. Spurs are in freefall. Igor Tudor was meant to be the firefighter, but the hose has run dry. Six straight defeats in all competitions, a 5-2 collapse against Atletico Madrid in their midweek Champions League clash, and the unwanted record of becoming the first Spurs boss to lose his opening four games. The Lilywhites are hovering just above the relegation zone, their fans restless, their confidence shattered.

So what does that mean for Sunday? Liverpool, desperate to keep their chances of securing a Champions League spot hopes alive, will see this as a must-win. Tottenham, meanwhile, are clinging to survival, but every week seems to drag them deeper into the mire.

Key stats & injury news

Liverpool’s midweek trip to Turkey came without their first-choice goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, sidelined by a muscle issue but could make a return in time for Spurs. Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa should also be back in the mix after illness. Even so, the Reds still have a crowded treatment room, with Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo and Alexander Isak all nursing knocks.

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Tottenham’s situation is even more chaotic. Micky van de Ven is suspended after his dismissal against Crystal Palace, and Cristian Romero plus Joao Palhinha were both forced off following a nasty clash of heads in midweek. Yves Bissouma is ruled out, Destiny Udogie isn’t ready, and Conor Gallagher remains a doubt. Add in a long list of longer-term casualties - Lucas Bergvall, Ben Davies, Mohammed Kudus, Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Wilson Odobert - and Spurs could be missing as many as 13 players when they line up at Anfield.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: