Liverpool head into their Premier League meeting with Fulham at Anfield trying to stop a run of three straight defeats. Arne Slot is under pressure to steady things, and this game feels like an important chance for his side to respond.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Liverpool vs Fulham as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Liverpool vs Fulham kick-off time

Liverpool vs Fulham kicks off on 11 Apr at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Match preview

Liverpool really haven’t been in a good place lately. Since the start of March, they’ve managed just two wins in eight matches across all competitions, with one draw and five defeats. Their last three games have all ended in losses, by a combined score of 8-1. The low point came in the FA Cup quarterfinal, where Manchester City thrashed them 4-0, and things didn’t improve midweek with a 2-0 Champions League quarterfinal first-leg defeat to PSG. That game produced their lowest expected goals under Arne Slot. In the league, they were beaten 2-1 at Brighton before the international break, and the numbers don’t look good - since late September, Liverpool have lost more league matches (10) than they’ve won (nine), with 11 teams collecting more points in that span.

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The one saving grace is that finishing fifth will still secure Champions League football next season, and Liverpool currently hold that spot with seven games left. They’re five points behind Aston Villa in fourth and only three clear of Everton in eighth, so the margin is tight.

Fulham, for their part, have picked up form. After starting 2026 with just two wins in eight league matches, they’ve now taken three victories from their last five, including a 3-1 win over Burnley. Over the last six gameweeks, only four teams have earned more points, and they’ve shown resilience by collecting eight points from losing positions this year - bettered only by Bournemouth and Manchester United. Sitting ninth, they’re still chasing a European spot for the first time since 2011-12, just two points off the top seven and five behind Liverpool. The concern for Marco Silva’s side is their away record: while they’ve been strong at home, ranking fifth in the league, they’ve struggled on the road with only 15 points from 15 games and eight defeats.

Key stats & injury news

Liverpool are still dealing with a few absences, with Alisson Becker, Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley, and Giovanni Leoni all sidelined through injury.

Fulham have their own concerns – Brazilian winger Kevin is out, while Calvin Bassey and Kenny Tete are doubts and will need late checks before kickoff.

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Stats wise, history isn’t on Fulham’s side, as they’ve only managed two wins in 32 league visits to Anfield, but one area where they’ve been strong this season is late goals. No team has scored more in the final 20 minutes than Fulham, with 18, level with Liverpool. The twist is that Liverpool have conceded 18 in that same period, more than any other side, which could make the closing stages especially interesting.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Fulham today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: