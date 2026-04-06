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Serie A
team-logoJuventus
Allianz Stadium
team-logoGenoa
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Celine Abrahams

How to watch today's Juventus vs Genoa Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Juventus vs Genoa
Juventus
Genoa
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Genoa, as well as kick-off time and team news

Juventus welcome Genoa to the J Stadium still chasing a place in Serie A’s top four and a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Juventus vs Genoa as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKDAZN UK
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaFubo Canada
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastShasha

How to watch Juventus vs Genoa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

Juventus vs Genoa kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Allianz Stadium

Juventus vs Genoa kicks off on 6 Apr at 12:00 EST and 17:00 GMT.

Match preview

Juventus head into this match after a 1-1 draw with Sassuolo a couple of weeks ago, where Kenan Yildiz scored early before Andrea Pinamonti levelled things up in the second half. That result stretched Juve’s unbeaten run to four games, with Luciano Spalletti starting to get them back into rhythm as the season heads toward its final stretch.

Juventus FC v US Sassuolo Calcio - Serie AGetty Images

Genoa, under Daniele De Rossi since November, have looked much stronger and pushed themselves into mid-table, though they went into the break off the back of a defeat. Their last outing was a 2-0 loss at home to Udinese, with Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Keinan Davis both finding the net in the second half.

Key stats & injury news

Emil Holm was close to joining up with Sweden during the international break and could be back if he passes a fitness test. Genoa, though, have a couple of concerns with Brooke Norton-Cuffy possibly sidelined and Maxwel Cornet, on loan from West Ham, also a doubt.

Genoa CFC v SSC Napoli - Serie AGetty Images

Looking at the bigger picture, Juventus have dominated this matchup historically, winning 26 of the 39 meetings between the sides. Recent form also favours the hosts - Juventus have taken four wins from their last five home league games, while Genoa haven’t managed a victory in their last six away fixtures.

Team news & squads

Juventus vs Genoa lineups

JuventusHome team crest

4-1-2-3

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestGEN
1
M. Perin
27
A. Cambiaso
3
G. Bremer
6
L. Kelly
15
P. Kalulu
22
W. McKennie
5
C
M. Locatelli
19
K. Thuram-Ulien
10
K. Yildiz
7
C. Conceicao
30
J. David
16
J. Bijlow
5
L. Oestigard
27
A. Marcandalli
22
C
J. Vasquez
17
R. Malinovsky
77
M. Ellertsson
9
Vitinha
3
A. Martin Caricol
32
M. Frendrup
10
J. Messias
29
L. Colombo

3-4-2-1

GENAway team crest

JUV
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Spalletti

GEN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. De Rossi

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

GEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

JUV

Last 5 matches

GEN

3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

6

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventus vs Genoa today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

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