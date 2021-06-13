How to watch Netherlands vs Ukraine in the Euro 2020 from India?

After an excellent qualification campaign under Ronald Koeman, the Dutch will be keen to put on a show under current boss Frank de Boer

Netherlands are set to kick off their Euro 2020 with a clash against Ukraine at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday.

Ronald Koeman's departure as manager and the season-ending injury suffered by captain Virgil van Dijk has weakened them severely, with new coach Frank de Boer having guided his side to just five wins in 11 games in charge.

If they resemble the version which topped a Euro qualifying group containing Portugal, beat Spain in the Nations League and drew with France in World Cup qualifying in March, Ukraine could go deep in the tournament.

Here's how to watch Netherlands vs Ukraine in India.

Contents

What time does Netherlands vs Ukraine start?

Game Netherlands vs Ukraine Date Monday, June 14 Time 12:30am IST

Return to top

How to watch Netherlands vs Ukraine on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Return to top

How does the group look like

Group C kicks off with Austria vs North Macedonia in an earlier fixture on Sunday. Netherlands will be playing their entire group stage at home. Whereas Ukraine might be in the weakest group, but that by no means ensures this enigmatic side of a place in the knockout rounds.

Group C

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Netherlands 🇳🇱 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Ukraine 🇺🇦 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Austria 🇦🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 North Macedonia 🇲🇰 0 0 0 0 0 0

Return to top

Where will the match take place?

Johan Cruyff Arena | Amsterdam | Netherlands

Capacity: 54,990 | reduced to 25% capacity, subject to increase

Games: Group stage & last 16 (four games)

Year built: 1996

The Johan Cruyff Arena will play host to three matches in Group C as well as one of the tournament's last 16 games.

Located in the Dutch capital Amsterdam, it is the home stadium of Eredivisie side Ajax and the Netherlands national team, who have been playing games at the venue since it opened in 1996.

The stadium is equipped with a retractable roof and previously hosted five matches at Euro 2000, as well as being the stage for the 1998 Champions League final.

Return to top

Netherlands vs Ukraine: Team news

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek had to withdraw through injury. Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, tested positive for COVID-19, has been replaced by PSV's Marco Bizot but with Ajax veteran Maarten Stekelenburg as the touted option. Matthijs De Ligt is an injury doubt for the Ukraine game.

Ukraine boss Andriy Shevchenko is sweating on the fitness of Dynamo Kyiv winger Viktor Tsygankov. A calf injury kept him out of June's friendlies, but there is some optimism that he could be back in time for this one.

Article continues below

Return to top

Further reading: