How to watch Netherlands vs Austria in Euro 2020 from India?
Netherlands are next in action against Austria in the Euro 2020 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Group C, on Thursday.
The Dutch edged out Ukraine 3-2 in their opening clash and despite recording their first ever win at a European Championship, Austria showed little in their victory over North Macedonia that suggested they will be able to progress deep into this tournament.
Here's how to watch Netherlands vs Austria in India.
What time does Netherlands vs Austria start?
|Game
|Netherlands vs Austria
|Date
|Friday, June 18
|Time
|12:30am IST
How to watch Netherlands vs Austria on TV & live stream in India
In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.
|TV channels
|Online stream
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)
|SonyLIV, Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Malayalam & Bengali TV channels
|Tamil & Telugu TV channels
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Sony Ten 4 SD & HD
How does the Group C look like
Netherlands got off the mark at Euro 2020 with a 3-2 win over Ukraine. However, ahead of round two, Austria top Group C with their first win in European Championships after beating North Macedonia 3-1.
Group C
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Austria 🇦🇹
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+2
|3
|2
|Netherlands 🇳🇱
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|3
|Ukraine 🇺🇦
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|North Macedonia 🇲🇰
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
Where will the match take place?
Johan Cruyff Arena | Amsterdam | Netherlands
Capacity: 54,990 | reduced to 25% capacity, subject to increase
Games: Group stage & last 16 (four games)
Year built: 1996
The Johan Cruyff Arena will play host to three matches in Group C as well as one of the tournament's last 16 games.
Located in the Dutch capital Amsterdam, it is the home stadium of Eredivisie side Ajax and the Netherlands national team, who have been playing games at the venue since it opened in 1996.
The stadium is equipped with a retractable roof and previously hosted five matches at Euro 2000, as well as being the stage for the 1998 Champions League final.
Netherlands vs Austria: Team news & key stats
Defender Matthijs de Ligt missed his country's opening match with a groin problem although the Juventus man could play some part on Thursday evening.
Austria remain reliant on moments of magic from David Alaba and Marcel Sabitzer while forward Marko Arnautovic has been suspended for one match following UEFA's investigation .
Key stats:
- The Netherlands have won each of their last six matches against Austria, twice as many wins compared to their 13 previous encounters with the Austrians (W3 D4 L6). Austria’s last victory dates back to May 1990, in a pre-World Cup friendly in Vienna (3-2).
-
The last seven matches between the Netherlands and Austria have produced 30 goals, an average of 4.3 per game.
-
Austria have always found the net when playing the Netherlands on their own soil (8 matches). However, only one of those eight matches has seen Austria prevail – it was in their first ever meeting, at Amsterdam’s Olympisch Stadion in December 1933 (0-1).
