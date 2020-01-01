How to watch El Clasico in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

With the Real Madrid and Barcelona set to face off, Goal tells you how to catch the action...

The 2020-21 season started on September 12 and has seen an interesting start.

After the international break, Real Madrid and Barcelona were top the standings.

Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways as Luis Suarez's 150th La Liga goal and Yannick Carrasco's stoppage-time header handed them a win but Diego Simeone's men are still eighth - a spot above Barcelona as Ronald Koeman suffered the first defeat of his reign, slipping to a narrow defeat.

However, before that, Real Madrid also suffered their first La Liga defeat of the season as they went down in dismal fashion at home to minnows Cadiz ahead of the El Clasico.

Now, both giants of La Liga, Real Madrid and Barcelona, will play the first El Clasico of the season. Here's how to watch the match in India.



Contents

Where to watch or stream the La Liga

El Clasico in is available to be streamed Live on Facebook .



La Liga fixtures

Matchday 1

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Sep 12 7:30pm 0-0 Celta Vigo Facebook Sep 12 10pm Granada 2-0 Facebook Sep 13 12:30am Cadiz 0-2 Osasuna Facebook Sep 13 5:30pm 0-1 Facebook Sep 13 7:30pm Valladolid 1-1 Real Sociedad Facebook Sep 13 10pm Villarreal 1-1 Facebook Sep 14 12:30am 4-2 Facebook Jan 12 TBD Atletico Madrid vs Facebook TBD TBD Barcelona vs Elche Facebook TBD TBD Real Madrid vs Getafe Facebook

Matchday 2

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Sep 19 7:30pm Villarreal 2-1 Eibar Facebook Sep 19 10pm Getafe 1-0 Osasuna Facebook Sep 20 12:30am Celta Vigo 2-1 Valencia Facebook Sep 20 7:30pm Huesca 0-2 Cadiz Facebook Sep 20 10pm Granada 2-1 Alaves Facebook Sep 20 10pm Real Betis 2-0 Valladolid Facebook Sep 21 12:30am Real Sociedad 0-0 Real Madrid Facebook Jan 6 TBD Athletic Club vs Barcelona Facebook TBD TBD Levante vs Atletico Madrid Facebook TBD TBD Sevilla vs Elche Facebook

Matchday 3

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Sep 26 4:30pm Alaves 0-0 Getafe Facebook Sep 26 7:30pm Valencia 1-1 Huesca Facebook Sep 26 10pm Elche 0-3 Real Sociedad Facebook Sep 27 12:30am Real Betis 2-3 Real Madrid Facebook Sep 27 3:30pm Osasuna 1-3 Levante Facebook Sep 27 5:30pm Eibar 1-2 Athletic Club Facebook Sep 27 7:30pm Atletico Madrid 6-1 Granada Facebook Sep 27 10pm Cadiz 1-3 Sevilla Facebook Sep 27 10pm Valladolid 1-1 Celta Vigo Facebook Sep 28 12:30am Barcelona 4-0 Villarreal Facebook

Matchday 4

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Sep 29 10:30pm Real Sociedad 0-1 Valencia Facebook Sep 30 1am Getafe 3-0 Real Betis Facebook Sep 30 10:30pm Huesca 0-0 Atletico Madrid Facebook Sep 30 10:30pm Villarreal 3-1 Alaves Facebook Oct 1 1am Eibar 0-1 Elche Facebook Oct 1 1am Real Madrid 1-0 Valladolid Facebook Oct 1 10:30pm Athletic Club 0-1 Cadiz Facebook Oct 1 10:30pm Sevilla 1-0 Levante Facebook Oct 2 1am Celta Vigo 0-3 Barcelona Facebook

Matchday 5

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Oct 3 4:30pm Valladolid 1-2 Eibar Facebook Oct 3 7:30pm Atletico Madrid 0-0 Villarreal Facebook Oct 3 10pm Elche 0-0 Huesca Facebook Oct 3 10pm Real Sociedad 3-0 Getafe Facebook Oct 4 12:30am Valencia 0-2 Real Betis Facebook Oct 4 3:30pm Osasuna 2-0 Celta Vigo Facebook Oct 4 5:30pm Alaves 1-0 Athletic Club Facebook Oct 4 7:30pm Levante 0-2 Real Madrid Facebook Oct 4 10pm Cadiz 1-1 Granada Facebook Oct 5 12:30am Barcelona 1-1 Sevilla Facebook

Matchday 6

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Oct 17 4:30pm Granada 1-0 Sevilla Facebook Oct 17 7:30pm Celta Vigo 0-2 Atletico Madrid Facebook Oct 17 10pm Real Madrid 0-1 Cadiz Facebook Oct 18 12:30am Getafe 1-0 Barcelona Facebook Oct 18 3:30pm Eibar 0-0 Osasuna Facebook Oct 18 5:30pm Athletic Club 2-0 Levante Facebook Oct 18 7:30pm Villarreal 2-1 Valencia Facebook Oct 18 10pm Huesca 2-2 Valladolid Facebook Oct 18 10pm Alaves 0-2 Elche Facebook Oct 19 12:30am Real Betis 0-3 Real Sociedad Facebook

Matchday 7

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Oct 24 12:30am Elche vs Valencia Facebook Oct 24 4:30pm Osasuna vs Athletic Club Facebook Oct 24 7:30pm Barcelona vs Real Madrid Facebook Oct 24 10pm Sevilla vs Eibar Facebook Oct 25 12:30am Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Facebook Oct 25 4:30pm Valladolid vs Alaves Facebook Oct 25 8:30pm Cadiz vs Villarreal Facebook Oct 25 11pm Getafe vs Granada Facebook Oct 26 1:30am Real Sociedad vs Huesca Facebook Oct 27 1:30am Levante vs Celta Vigo Facebook

