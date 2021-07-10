How to watch Italy vs England in the Euro 2020 Final from India?

The Three Lions are through to their first major final since 1966...

England will be hoping to bring football 'home' when they take on Italy at Wembley in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

Having edged past Denmark 2-1 after extra-time in the semis, Gareth Southgate’s team are now against an opponent that is currently enjoying their record unbeaten streak. Roberto Mancini's men have conceded just 10 goals in the 33 matches since they last tasted defeat.

However, the Azzurri must also try and break down a host backline that has only let in two goals in 12 fixtures and is yet to concede from open play in this tournament. Italy, too, have conceded just three goals in the tournament.

Here's how to watch Italy vs England in India.

Contents

What time does Italy vs England start?

Game Italy vs England Date Monday, July 12 Time 12:30am IST

Return to top

How to watch Italy vs England on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Return to top

Where will Italy vs England take place?

Wembley Stadium | London | England

Capacity: 54,990 | reduced to 25% capacity, subject to increase

Games: Group stage, last 16, semi-finals & final (eight games)

Year built: 2007

Wembley is set to host it's eighth match at Euro 2020 on Sunday. It started off with three games in Group D, where it shared hosting duties with Scotland's Hampden Park.

The London venue was initially only supposed to host the semi-finals and final, but was assigned an extra four games following the exclusion of Brussels as a host city and another one when Dublin was removed as a host.

Rebuilt in 2007, it is one of the biggest football stadiums in the world and second only to Barcelona's Camp Nou in terms of Europe's biggest arenas.

Return to top

Italy vs England: Team news & key stats

Article continues below

Gareth Southgate is likely to stick with the same line-up that started against Denmark, although he could also opt to revert to a back three.

Federico Chiesa will be assessed after picking up a knock in the semi-final victory over Spain, while Alessandro Florenzi is still doubtful. Lorenzo Pellegrini and Leonardo Spinazzola are both ruled out.

Key stats:

This will be England’s first ever appearance in a European Championship final, and their first in the final of a major tournament since winning the 1966 World Cup. It’s the longest gap between major finals (World Cup/EUROs) for any European nation (55 years).



Italy have finished as runners up of the European Championship on two occasions, losing to France in 2000 and Spain in 2012. Only Germany and USSR (3 each) have finished as runners up more times than Italy in the competition.



England’s Raheem Sterling has attempted (32) and completed (18) more take-ons than any other player at EURO 2020. Seven of these have been in the opposition penalty area (the joint-most), one of which led to England’s penalty against Denmark in the semi-final which led to their winning goal.



Italy’s Roberto Mancini will be just the second manager to have won the English top-flight title to take charge of a European nation in a major tournament final (World Cup/EUROs), after Alf Ramsey who won the English top-flight title with Ipswich and the 1966 World Cup with England.

Return to top



Further reading: