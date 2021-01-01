UEFA Champions League

How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Man City vs Dortmund in the Champions League quarterfinals in India - TV, live stream, fixtures

Anselm Noronha
Last updated
Champions League Trophy 08292019
As the Champions League 2020-21 has entered the last four stage, Goal tells you how to catch all the action...

The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League is now into the two-legged quarterfinals stage. 

Real Madrid will be against Liverpool in an exciting re-run of a previous Champions League final, while Pep Guardiola and Co. face off against Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland as Manchester City are set to host Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

Bayern Munich face Paris Saint-Germain in a repeat of last year's Champions League final, and the Portuguese conquerers of Juventus, Porto take on Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

Here's how to watch the matches from India.
 

Contents

  1. How to watch Champions League quarterfinals in India
  2. First Leg fixtures
  3. Second Leg fixtures
     

Watch/Live stream Champions League Round of 16 in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony and TEN channels) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

Champions League Round of 16 fixtures

First leg fixtures

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream
Apr 7 12:30am Real Madrid vs Liverpool Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)
Apr 7 12:30am Man City vs Dortmund Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
Apr 8 12:30am Bayern vs PSG Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)
Apr 8 12:30am Porto vs Chelsea Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

Second leg fixtures

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream
Apr 14 12:30am PSG vs Bayern SPSN TBC
Apr 14 12:30am Chelsea vs Porto SPSN TBC
Apr 15 12:30am Liverpool vs Real Madrid SPSN TBC
Apr 15 12:30am Dortmund vs Man City SPSN TBC

