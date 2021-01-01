How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Man City vs Dortmund in the Champions League quarterfinals in India - TV, live stream, fixtures
The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League is now into the two-legged quarterfinals stage.
Real Madrid will be against Liverpool in an exciting re-run of a previous Champions League final, while Pep Guardiola and Co. face off against Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland as Manchester City are set to host Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the quarterfinals.
Bayern Munich face Paris Saint-Germain in a repeat of last year's Champions League final, and the Portuguese conquerers of Juventus, Porto take on Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.
Here's how to watch the matches from India.
Contents
Watch/Live stream Champions League Round of 16 in India
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony and TEN channels) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.
Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.
Champions League Round of 16 fixtures
First leg fixtures
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Apr 7
|12:30am
|Real Madrid vs Liverpool
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)
|Apr 7
|12:30am
|Man City vs Dortmund
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Apr 8
|12:30am
|Bayern vs PSG
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)
|Apr 8
|12:30am
|Porto vs Chelsea
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
Second leg fixtures
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Apr 14
|12:30am
|PSG vs Bayern
|SPSN TBC
|Apr 14
|12:30am
|Chelsea vs Porto
|SPSN TBC
|Apr 15
|12:30am
|Liverpool vs Real Madrid
|SPSN TBC
|Apr 15
|12:30am
|Dortmund vs Man City
|SPSN TBC
