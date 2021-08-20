How to watch Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings in the AFC Cup 2021 from India?

The Blues will be looking to recover from the 2-0 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan...

Bengaluru FC will be looking for their first win in the 2021 AFC Cup group stage when they take on Bashundhara Kings at the Maldives National Football Stadium, on Saturday.

Marco Pezzaiuoli’s men went down 2-0 against Indian Super League (ISL) rivals ATK Mohun Bagan on Wednesday after they made it to the group stage following a solitary goal win over Club Eagles of Maldives in the playoffs.

Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings come into the tie on the back of a 2-0 win over Maziya S&RC.

Here's how to watch Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings in India.

What time does the 2021 AFC Cup game between Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings start?

Game Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings Date Saturday, August 21 Time 4:30pm IST

How to watch Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings on TV & live stream in India?

In India, the 2021 AFC Cup group stage will be broadcast on the Star Sports network. Online streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV and BFC TV - Bengaluru FC's official YouTube channel.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports 2 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV, BFC TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD Star Sports 1 Bangla

Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings: Team news

Bengaluru's attack was left wanting in the ATK Mohun Bagan defeat under new coach Pezzaiuoli. Sunil Chhetri was virtually absent on the evening before being replaced by Leon Augustine. Udanta Singh, too, looked off colour. It will be crucial for the Chhetri-Cleiton Silva partnership in attack to click in the penultimate game in the group stage.

The Blue's back two in Alan Costa and Yrondu Musavu-King can expect to deal with a lot from Bashundhara's attack who have scored as many as 67 goals in all competitions this season, with names such as Raul Becerra, Jonathan Fernandes, Khaled Shafiei and Robinho (on loan from Fluminense) to look out for.

Ashique Kuruniyan was injured in the game against Club Eagles and was not included in the line-up of the last game.

