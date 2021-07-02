How to watch Belgium vs Italy in Euro 2020 Quarterfinals from India?

Belgium have netted in 34 consecutive encounters, while the Italians for their part have netted in 27 of their last 28 matches in all competitions

Belgium face Italy in Munich on Friday in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 in a tie which sees two of the most in-form sides left in the tournament pitted against one another.

Roberto Mancini's men suffered a scare in the last 16 against Austria who took them to extra time and ended the Azzurri's the 11-match run of clean sheets, yet Italy remain unbeaten since September 2018.

The Red Devils meanwhile remain the only side in the competition to have won all of their matches inside 90 minutes with Roberto Martinez's team knocking out holders Portugal in the previous round.

Here's how to watch Belgium vs Italy in India.

What time does Belgium vs Italy start?

Game Belgium vs Italy Date Saturday, July 3 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Belgium vs Italy on TV & live stream in India?

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Where will Belgium vs Italy take place?

Allianz Arena | Munich | Germany

Capacity: 70,000 | At least 14,500 capacity for Euro 2020

Games: Group stage & quarter-final (four games)

Year built: 2005

Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena is Germany's representative at Euro 2020. After playing host to three games in Group F alongside Budapest's Puskas Arena, the stadium will now host Belgium vs Italy in the quarterfinals.

As well as occasionally staging Germany games, the 75,000-seater was one of the country's venues for the World Cup in 2006 (hosting six matches) and in 2012 it was the venue for the Champions League final.

Belgium vs Italy: Team news & key stats

Belgium could be missing two of their biggest stars with Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and Real Madrid's Eden Hazard both picking up injuries in the 1-0 win over Portugal.

Roberto Martinez however stressed that neither problem was too serious and has not ruled them out of featuring at some point on Friday.

Italy have no major injury concerns ahead of the clash in Bavaria.

Key stats:

This will be the fifth meeting between Belgium and Italy at a major tournament – all four previous meetings came in the group stages, in the 1954 World Cup and European Championship in 1980, 2000 and 2016. Italy avoided defeat in all four matches, winning three and drawing one.



Against no side have Belgium played more games at major tournaments without winning than Italy (4, level with France and Germany) while the only European nations Italy have faced more often at the same tournaments without losing are Germany (9) and Austria (5).



Belgium’s Thorgan Hazard has been directly involved in six goals in his last seven starts for Belgium (four goals, two assists) and has scored in his last two EUROs appearances. The only Belgian player to score in three consecutive major tournament appearances was Marc Wilmots at the 2002 World Cup.



Matteo Pessina has scored in Italy’s last two matches at EURO 2020; no player has ever scored in three consecutive European Championship appearances for Italy, while the last to do so for the Azzurri at any major competition (World Cup/EUROs) was Christian Vieri, who scored in four in a row at the 1998 World Cup.

