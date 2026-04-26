Arsenal Women will welcome Lyon Women to the Emirates Stadium for Sunday's Women's Champions League semi-final first leg.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Arsenal Women vs OL Lyonnes, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs OL Lyonnes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Arsenal vs Lyon for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Arsenal Women vs OL Lyonnes kick-off time

Arsenal Women vs OL Lyonnes will kick off on 26 Apr 2026 at 10:30 EST and 15:30 GMT.

Match preview

Defending European champions Arsenal host eight-time winners Lyon at the Emirates on Sunday. The Gunners will lean heavily on the goal-scoring exploits of Alessia Russo, who leads the way in this season's competition with eight strikes.

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Lyon, under the tutelage of Jonatan Giráldez, is unbeaten in 17 consecutive Women’s Champions League group stage matches. Their 34-year-old Soanish boss joined in mid-2025 and has won the competition before with Barcelona. Danger woman Melchie Dumornay scored in both semi-final legs last season against the Gunners, a feat she also achieved at the same stage of the 2023-24 campaign against PSG.

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History at this venue may be a concern for the hosts though, as Lyon have won on each of their last three visits to the Emirates, including a 2-1 first leg win here last season, before Arsenal spectacularly overturned it with a 4-1 victory in France. Both teams know it'll only be halftime in the tie when the final whistle blows in the English capital on Sunday night.

Key stats & injury news

The French side have won all five London encounters with the Gunners, including a 2-1 comeback victory through Melchie Dumornay's double on Matchday 1 of this season.

Gunners striker Alessia Russo scored the winner for England in Iceland in the latest round of Women's European Qualifiers.

While Arsenal's semi-final success a year ago was only their second in eight attempts, OL – in a record 15th last-four tie – have progressed to 11 finals.

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Team news & squads

Arsenal Women vs OL Lyonnes Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager R. Slegers Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Giraldez

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal Women vs OL Lyonnes today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: