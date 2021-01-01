How to watch and live stream CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Group Stage Week Four

The likes of Flamengo and Palmeiras could be celebrating a last-16 berth by the end of the week after making a strong start in the Copa

The CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores is up and running once more, with the group stage now underway for 2021.

Thirty two teams from across the South American continent have won passage into the first round proper of the competition, either through automatic qualification or by fighting through Libertadores' preliminary rounds.

Both the Argentine and Brazilian clubs have tasted glory in this tournament and will be desperate to make a claim for one of those spots with a strong performance.

Copa Libertadores Group Stage: Round Four Fixtures

Group positions as of May 10 in (brackets)

Group A

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 11 5:30pm/8:30pm (3) Independiente del Valle vs Palmeiras (1) Fanatiz May 12 7pm/10pm (4) Universitario vs Defensa y Justicia (2) Fanatiz

Group B

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 11 3pm/6:15pm (4) Dep. Tachira vs Internacional (1) Fanatiz May 13 5pm/8pm (2) Always Ready vs Olimpia (3) Fanatiz

Group C

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 11 3:15pm/6:15pm (3) Santos vs Boca Juniors (2) Fanatiz May 11 3:15pm/6:15pm (4) The Strongest vs Barcelona (ECU) (1) Fanatiz

Group D

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 12 5pm/8pm (1) Fluminense vs Santa Fe (4) Fanatiz May 12 5pm/8pm (3) Junior vs River Plate (2) Fanatiz

Group E

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 11 5:30pm/8:30pm (4) Cristal vs Racing Club (2) Fanatiz May 12 3pm/6pm (3) Rentistas vs Sao Paulo (1) Fanatiz

Group F

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 12 3pm/6pm (1) Argentinos Juniors vs Universidad Catolica (3) Fanatiz May 12 7pm/10pm (2) Atletico Nacional vs Nacional (4) Fanatiz

Group G

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 11 5:30pm/8:30pm (4) La Calera vs Flamengo (1) Fanatiz May 13 3pm/6pm (3) Velez Sarsfield vs LDU Quito (2) Fanatiz

Group H

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 12 5pm/8pm (3) La Guaira vs Cerro Porteno (2) Fanatiz May 13 5pm/8pm (4) America de Cali vs Atletico Mineiro (1) Fanatiz

What has happened so far in the 2021 Copa Libertadores?

The 2021 Copa Libertadores began less than a month after the 2020 edition came to an end with Palmeiras' narrow victory over Santos in the final, due to delays in its playing caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On February 23 Uruguay's Liverpool met Catolica of Ecuador in the opening match of the first preliminary phase, officially kicking off the new tournament.

With three rounds of the group stage already completed in this accelerated Libertadores, several teams could be celebrating qualification to the last 16 by the end of the week.

Flamengo, Palmeiras, Argentinos Juniors and Barcelona have all begun with a perfect three wins out of three, and the former three, as well as Sao Paulo know victory this round will be enough to seal a knockout spot.

The Ecuadorians would additionally need Santos to drop points in order to be assured of qualification on Tuesday, while Atletico Mineiro are another side who can go through with two games to spare if they win their clash against America de Cali and Venezuela's La Guaira lose to Cerro Porteno.

