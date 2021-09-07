How to watch 2021 Durand Cup in India: Teams, fixtures, results, TV channels & streams
The 130th edition of the Durand Cup is jointly organised by the Indian Armed Forces and the Government of West Bengal in Kolkata, in September.
This is the second consecutive time that the iconic football football will be held in Kolkata after the previous edition in 2019, since moving from its long time venue at Delhi.
Here's how to watch the 2021 Durand Cup football tournament in India.
Editors' Picks
- Sao Paulo scuffle shows Messi is finally taking on Maradona's mantle as a true Argentina leader
- Lucy Watson: 'Outstanding’ England talent that Man Utd and Man City missed out on
- Firmino, Thiago and the Liverpool players Klopp needs to deliver after quiet transfer window
- How Tuchel convinced Saul to make 'complicated' Chelsea move
On this page
- 2021 Durand Cup: Match schedule
- Which teams are in the 2021 Durand Cup?
- 2021 Durand Cup group wise fixtures & results
- How to watch the 2021 Durand Cup in India?
- Where will the 2021 Durand Cup take place?
- Who are the defending champions?
- What is the prize money?
2021 Durand Cup: Match schedule
The 2021 Durand Cup football tournament kicked-off in Kolkata on September 5, 2021, with the final slated for October 3, 2021.
|Round
|Date
|Group stage
|September 5-19, 2021
|Quarter-finals
|September 23-25, 2021
|Semi-finals
|September 27-29, 2021
|Final
|October 3, 2021
Named after its founder, Sir Mortimer Durand, Foreign Secretary of British India from 1884 to 1894, the Durand Cup is Asia’s oldest and the world’s third oldest football tournament, held between 16 top Indian football clubs across divisions.
Traditionally organised by the Indian Armed Forces, the Durand Cup was first held in Shimla in 1988 as an Army Cup. Initially open only to the British Indian Army troops in India, it was open to civilian teams from 1940 as Mohammedan Sporting defeated Royal Warwickshire Regiment 2-1 to become the first civilian team to win the tournament.
Which teams are in the 2021 Durand Cup?
Among the 16 participating teams in the 2021 Durand Cup, five will be from India's top tier league, the Indian Super League (ISL). Theere will be three and two teams representing the I-League and I-League second division respectively, while the remaining six will be from the various Indian Armed Forces including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi.
|Group
|Team
|League
|A
|Bengaluru United
|I-League second division
|A
|CRPF
|Indian Armed Forces
|A
|Mohammedan
|I-League
|A
|Indian Air Force
|Indian Armed Forces
|B
|Army Green
|Indian Armed Forces
|B
|FC Goa
|ISL
|B
|Jamshedpur FC
|ISL
|B
|Sudeva Delhi
|I-League
|C
|Bengaluru FC
|ISL
|C
|Delhi FC
|I-League second division
|C
|Indian Navy
|Indian Armed Forces
|C
|Kerala Blasters
|ISL
|D
|Assam Rifles
|Indian Armed Forces
|D
|Army Red
|Indian Armed Forces
|D
|Gokulam Kerala
|I-League
|D
|Hyderabad FC
|ISL
2021 Durand Cup group wise fixtures & results
The group stage of the 2021 Durand Cup will be held from September 5-19, 2021.
Two teams from each group will progress to the knock-out stages consisting of two semi-finals and the final. If teams are tied on points, the rules for classification will be head-to-head points, head-to-head goal difference, number of goals scored and drawing of lots - in that order.
Group A
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Mohammedan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+3
|3
|2
|Bengaluru United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|3
|CRPF
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Indian Air Force
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
Group A fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Sep 5
|Indian Air Force 1-4 Mohammedan
|4:15pm
|Salt Lake Stadium
|Sep 6
|CRPF 0-1 Bengaluru United
|3pm
|Kalyani Stadium
|Sep 9
|Indian Air Force vs Bengaluru United
|3pm
|Kalyani Stadium
|Sep 10
|CRPF vs Mohammedan
|3pm
|Kalyani Stadium
|Sep 14
|Mohammedan vs Bengaluru United
|3pm
|Kalyani Stadium
|Sep 14
|CRPF vs Indian Air Force
|3pm
|Mohun Bagan Ground
Group B
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|FC Goa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+2
|3
|2
|Jamshedpur FC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|3
|Sudeva Delhi
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Army Green
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
Group B fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Sep 6
|Jamshedpur 1-0 Sudeva
|3pm
|Mohun Bagan Ground
|Sep 7
|FC Goa 2-0 Army Green
|3pm
|Salt Lake Stadium
|Sep 10
|Jamshedpur vs Army Green
|3pm
|Mohun Bagan Ground
|Sep 13
|FC Goa vs Sudeva
|3pm
|Salt Lake Stadium
|Sep 17
|Jamshedpur vs FC Goa
|3pm
|Salt Lake Stadium
|Sep 17
|Army Green vs Sudeva
|3pm
|Mohun Bagan Ground
Group C
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bengaluru FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Delhi FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Indian Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Kerala Blasters
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
Group C fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Sep 8
|Delhi FC vs Indian Navy
|3pm
|Mohun Bagan Ground
|Sep 11
|Kerala Blasters vs Indian Navy
|3pm
|Salt Lake Stadium
|Sep 15
|Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters
|3pm
|Salt Lake Stadium
|Sep 18
|Delhi FC vs Bengaluru
|3pm
|Mohun Bagan Ground
|Sep 21
|Bengaluru vs Indian Navy
|3pm
|Salt Lake Stadium
|Sep 21
|Delhi FC vs Kerala Blasters
|3pm
|Mohun Bagan Ground
Group D
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Assam Rifles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Army Red
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Gokulam Kerala
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Hyderabad FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group D fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Sep 9
|Assam Rifles vs Army Red
|3pm
|Salt Lake Stadium
|Sep 12
|Assam Rifles vs Hyderabad
|3pm
|Mohun Bagan Ground
|Sep 12
|Gokulam Kerala vs Army Red
|3pm
|Kalyani Stadium
|Sep 16
|Gokulam Kerala vs Hyderabad
|3pm
|Kalyani Stadium
|Sep 19
|Army Red vs Hyderabad
|3pm
|Salt Lake Stadium
|Sep 19
|Assam Rifles vs Gokulam Kerala
|3pm
|Kalyani Stadium
How to watch the 2021 Durand Cup on TV & live stream in India?
There is no TV telecast for the 2021 Durand Cup football tournament. Live streaming will be available on the Addatimes app.
|TV channels
|Online stream
|NA
|addatimes
Where will the 2021 Durand Cup take place?
The 2021 Durand Cup will be held across three venues, namely Kalyani Municipal Stadium Ground in Kalyani, the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) or the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and the Mohun Bagan Club Ground in Kolkata.
|City
|Capacity
|Kalyani Stadium
|20,000
|Salt Lake Stadium
|85,000
|Mohun Bagan Ground
|20,000
Who are the defending champions of Durand Cup?
Gokulam Kerala are the defending champions of the Durand Cup after a 10-man Malabarians defeated Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the 2019 Durand Cup final played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
The Durand Cup is unique in the sense the winners are awarded three trophies with two rolling ones (the Durand Cup and the Shimla Trophy) and the President’s Cup for permanent keeping.
What is the prize money at the 2021 Durand Cup?
|City
|Prize money
|Champions
|₹40 Lakh
|Runners-up
|₹20 Lakh
|Semi-finalists
|₹5 Lakh