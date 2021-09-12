UEFA Champions League

How to watch 2021-22 Champions League in India: Teams, fixtures, TV channels and streams

Anselm Noronha
Last Updated
Getty
Europe's top club competition is set to begin in the 2021-22 season as Goal tells you how to catch the LIVE action from India...

The group stage of the 2021-22 Champions League is set to kick-off on Tuesday with Chelsea beginning their title defense against Zenit.

Juventus meet Malmo in Group H, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United will be in action at Young Boys in Group F.

However, the biggest clash of Matchday 1 will see Group E rivals Barcelona and Bayern come face-to-face at Camp Nou for the first time since Blaugrana's 2-8 drubbing at the same venue in last season's quarter-finals.

Editors' Picks

Whereas Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid take on Inter in Group D, Dortmund have a trip to Besiktas in Group C and Liverpool are in for a date with AC Milan in Group B.

In Group A, it will be Manchester City vs RB Leipzig and Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain, who also have Lionel Messi on their side this time around.

Here's how you can watch the 2021-22 Champions League in India.
 

On this page

  1. When does the Champions League 2021-22 group stage start?
  2. How to watch the 2021-22 Champions League in India
  3. 2021-22 Champions League group wise fixtures
     

When does the Champions League 2021-22 group stage start?

Champions League 21-22

The Champions League 2020-21 group stage begins with matches on Tuesday, September 14, and Wednesday, September 15.

There will be a total of six gameweeks in the group stage, with the last series of matches taking place on Tuesday, December 7 and Wednesday, December 8.

Return to top
 

How to watch the 2021-22 Champions League on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

Return to top
 

2021-22 Champions League group wise fixtures

Group A

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
1 Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 RB Leipzig 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Club Brugge 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A fixtures

Date Time (IST) Game TV Channel/stream*
Sep 16 12:30am Man City vs RB Leipzig Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
  12:30am Club Brugge vs PSG Sony Ten 3 SD & HD
Sep 29 12:30am RB Leipzig vs Club Brugge TBC
  12:30am PSG vs Man City TBC
Oct 19 10:15pm Club Brugge vs Man City TBC
Oct 20 12:30am PSG vs RB Leipzig TBC
Nov 4 1:30am RB Leipzig vs PSG TBC
  1:30am Man City vs Club Brugge TBC
Nov 25 1:30am Man City vs PSG TBC
  1:30am Club Brugge vs RB Leipzig TBC
Dec 7 11:15pm RB Leipzig vs Man City TBC
  11:15pm PSG vs Club Brugge TBC

*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Group B

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
1 Atletico Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Porto 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 AC Milan 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B fixtures

Date Time (IST) Game TV Channel/stream*
Sep 16 12:30am Liverpool vs AC Milan Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
  12:30am Atletico Madrid vs Porto SonyLIV/JioTV
Sep 29 12:30am AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid TBC
  12:30am Porto vs Liverpool TBC
Oct 20 12:30am Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool TBC
  12:30am Porto vs AC Milan TBC
Nov 3 11:15pm AC Milan vs Porto TBC
Nov 4 1:30am Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid TBC
Nov 25 1:30am Liverpool vs Porto TBC
  1:30am Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan TBC
Dec 8 1:30am Porto vs Atletico Madrid TBC
  1:30am AC Milan vs Liverpool TBC

*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Group C

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
1 Sporting 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Dortmund 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Ajax 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Besiktas 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C fixtures

Date Time (IST) Game TV Channel/stream*
Sep 15 10:15pm Besiktas vs Dortmund Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Sep 16 12:30am Sporting vs Ajax SonyLIV/JioTV
Sep 28 10:15pm Ajax vs Besiktas TBC
Sep 29 12:30am Dortmund vs Sporting TBC
Oct 19 10:15pm Besiktas vs Sporting TBC
Oct 20 12:30am Ajax vs Dortmund TBC
Nov 4 1:30am Dortmund vs Ajax TBC
  1:30am Sporting vs Besiktas TBC
Nov 24 11:15pm Besiktas vs Ajax TBC
Nov 25 1:30am Sporting vs Dortmund TBC
Dec 8 1:30am Ajax vs Sporting TBC
  1:30am Dortmund vs Besiktas TBC

*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Group D

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
1 Inter 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Real Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Sheriff Tiraspol 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D fixtures

Date Time (IST) Game TV Channel/stream*
Sep 15 10:15pm Sheriff Tiraspol vs Shakhtar Donetsk SonyLIV/JioTV
Sep 16 12:30am Inter vs Real Madrid Sony Six SD & HD
Sep 28 10:15pm Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter TBC
Sep 29 12:30am Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol TBC
Oct 19 12:30am Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid TBC
  12:30am Inter vs Sheriff Tiraspol TBC
Nov 3 11:15pm Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk TBC
Nov 4 1:30am Sheriff Tiraspol vs Inter TBC
Nov 24 11:15pm Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk TBC
Nov 25 1:30am Sheriff Tiraspol vs Real Madrid TBC
Dec 8 1:30am Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff Tiraspol TBC
  1:30am Real Madrid vs Inter TBC

*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Group E

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
1 Bayern 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Barcelona 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Benfica 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Dynamo Kyiv 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E fixtures

Date Time (IST) Game TV Channel/stream*
Sep 15 12:30am Barcelona vs Bayern Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
  12:30am Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica SonyLIV/JioTV
Sep 30 12:30am Benfica vs Barcelona TBC
  12:30am Bayern vs Dynamo Kyiv TBC
Oct 20 10:15pm Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv TBC
Oct 21 12:30am Benfica vs Bayern TBC
Nov 3 1:30am Bayern vs Benfica TBC
  1:30am Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona TBC
Nov 23 11:15pm Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern TBC
Nov 24 1:30am Barcelona vs Benfica TBC
Dec 8 1:30am Bayern vs Barcelona TBC
  1:30am Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv TBC

*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Group F

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
1 Villarreal 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Atalanta 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Young Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F fixtures

Date Time (IST) Game TV Channel/stream*
Sep 14 10:15pm Young Boys vs Man Utd Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
Sep 15 12:30am Villarreal vs Atalanta SonyLIV/JioTV
Sep 29 10:15pm Atalanta vs Young Boys TBC
Sep 30 12:30am Man Utd vs Villarreal TBC
Oct 20 10:15pm Young Boys vs Villarreal TBC
Oct 21 12:30am Man Utd vs Atalanta TBC
Nov 2 11:15pm Villarreal vs Young Boys TBC
Nov 3 1:30am Atalanta vs Man Utd TBC
Nov 24 1:30am Villarreal vs Man Utd TBC
  1:30am Young Boys vs Atalanta TBC
Dec 9 1:30am Atalanta vs Villarreal TBC
  1:30am Man Utd vs Young Boys TBC

*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Group G

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
1 Lille 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Sevilla 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 RB Salzburg 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Wolfsburg 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group G fixtures

Date Time (IST) Game TV Channel/stream*
Sep 14 10:15pm Sevilla vs RB Salzburg SonyLIV/JioTV
Sep 15 12:30am Lille vs Wolfsburg SonyLIV/JioTV
Sep 30 12:30am RB Salzburg vs Lille TBC
  12:30am Wolfsburg vs Sevilla TBC
Oct 21 12:30am Lille vs Sevilla TBC
  12:30am RB Salzburg vs Wolfsburg TBC
Nov 3 1:30am Sevilla vs Lille TBC
  1:30am Wolfsburg vs RB Salzburg TBC
Nov 24 1:30am Sevilla vs Wolfsburg TBC
  1:30am Lille vs RB Salzburg TBC
Dec 9 1:30am Wolfsburg vs Lille TBC
  1:30am RB Salzburg vs Sevilla TBC

*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Group H

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts
1 Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Juventus 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Zenit 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Malmo 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group H fixtures

Date Time (IST) Game TV Channel/stream*
Sep 15 12:30am Chelsea vs Zenit Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
  12:30am Malmo vs Juventus Sony Six SD & HD
Sep 29 10:15pm Zenit vs Malmo TBC
Sep 30 12:30am Juventus vs Chelsea TBC
Oct 21 12:30am Zenit vs Juventus TBC
  12:30am Chelsea vs Malmo TBC
Nov 3 1:30am Juventus vs Zenit TBC
  1:30am Malmo vs Chelsea TBC
Nov 24 1:30am Chelsea vs Juventus TBC
  1:30am Malmo vs Zenit TBC
Dec 8 11:15pm Zenit vs Chelsea TBC
  11:15pm Juventus vs Malmo TBC

*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Article continues below

Return to top

 

Further reading: 

 