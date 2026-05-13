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Book Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar World Cup Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to buy Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Lumen Field information & more

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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar is set to take place at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 24 at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Bosnia and Herzegovina continue to build a talented generation capable of competing with Europe’s strongest nations, while Qatar arrives with valuable tournament experience after recent appearances on the international stage.

GOAL has everything you need to know about buying Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar tickets, including ticket prices, hospitality options, stadium information, and where fans can secure the cheapest seats before they sell out.

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When is Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar?

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
June 24, 2026 - 19:00Bosnia and Herzegovina vs QatarLumen Field, SeattleTickets

Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateFixtureVenue & CityTickets
June 12, 2026Canada vs Bosnia and HerzegovinaBMO Field Toronto, Canada Ticktes
June 18, 2026Switzerland vs Bosnia and HerzegovinaSoFi Stadium Inglewood (Los Angeles), USA Tickets
June 24, 2026Bosnia and Herzegovina vs QatarLumen Field Seattle, USA Tickets

Qatar World Cup 2026 Fixtures 

DateFixtureVenue & CityTickets
June 13, 2026Qatar vs SwitzerlandLevi's Stadium Santa Clara (San Francisco Bay Area), USA Tickets
June 18, 2026Canada vs QatarBC Place Vancouver, Canada Tickets
June 24, 2026Bosnia and Herzegovina vs QatarLumen Field Seattle, USA Tickets

How can I get Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar tickets?

There are several ways fans can secure tickets for Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

  • Official FIFA sales: FIFA continues to release ticket inventory during multiple sales phases, including random ballot draws and first-come, first-served windows.
  • FIFA resale marketplace: Supporters can purchase verified resale tickets directly from fans through FIFA’s official ticket exchange.
  • Secondary ticket marketplaces: StubHub remains an alternative to secure seats for sold-out World Cup fixtures.
  • Hospitality packages: Fans looking for premium experiences can purchase VIP seating packages with lounge access, food, and exclusive matchday hospitality.

All FIFA World Cup tickets are expected to be digital and managed through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing app.

Fans searching for the cheapest Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar tickets should secure seats early before prices rise closer to kickoff.

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How much are Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar tickets?

FIFA has introduced a dynamic pricing model for the 2026 World Cup, meaning ticket prices vary depending on seating category, availability, and overall demand.

Group-stage fixtures remain among the most affordable opportunities for supporters to experience the World Cup live, especially during early sales periods.

The cheapest Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar tickets are currently expected to start from around $70 to $140 depending on seating location and resale market conditions.

CategoryGroup StageRound of 16 - QuartersSemis & Final
Category 1$250 - $400$600 - $1,200$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2$150 - $280$400 - $800$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3$100 - $200$200 - $500$600 - $2,790
Category 4$60 - $120$150 - $350$400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about Lumen Field

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, one of the loudest and most iconic football venues in North America.

Home to the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and MLS side Seattle Sounders, the stadium is renowned for its incredible atmosphere and passionate supporters.

Lumen Field is expected to host more than 68,000 fans during FIFA World Cup 2026 matches and will stage several major fixtures throughout the tournament.

Seattle is widely expected to become one of the standout host cities of the tournament thanks to its football culture, energetic crowds, and modern infrastructure.

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Frequently asked questions

The best time to buy is as early as possible. Ticket prices are expected to rise closer to the tournament.

Current entry-level prices are expected to start from approximately $70 to $140 depending on demand and seating location.

Yes. StubHub offers buyer protection policies that help ensure fans receive valid tickets before the event.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be digital and managed through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing app.

Yes. Hospitality packages are available through official premium partners and selected resale platforms.

International visitors are responsible for ensuring they have the correct travel authorization and visa documentation before travelling to the United States.

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