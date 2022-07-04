How has Cristiano Ronaldo performed at Manchester United? - European Golden Shoe to Ballon d'Or

The Portuguese had won nine trophies during his first stint at Manchester United....

One of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the world of football, Cristiano Ronaldo spent his formative years at Manchester United and became the player he is today under the tutelage of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ronaldo spent six seasons at Manchester United during his first stint with the club before he left for Real Madrid. From 2009 to 2021, he played for Real Madrid and Juventus before returning to Old Trafford.

Unfortunately, the second spell with the Red Devils is likely to end after just one year as the Portuguese has reportedly informed the club that he wants to leave.

Most expensive teenager and first-ever Portuguese to sign for Manchester United

Ronaldo joined Manchester United for the first in the summer of 2003 from Sporting Lisbon at the age of 18 for £12.24 million making him the most expensive teenager in the history of football at that time. He was also the first-ever Portuguese player to join the ranks of the Red Devils.

He made his debut for the club in that season's first Premier League match against Bolton Wanderers where he came on as a substitute for Nicky Butt. Ronaldo's first goal for the club was against Portsmouth in another Premier League tie.

First Champions League win and a series of individual awards

The 2007/08 campaign proved to be the best season in Ronaldo's United career to date as he scored a record 42 goals in all competitions in that season and won his maiden Champions League title along with the Premier League and the Community Shield. He was also awarded the European Golden Shoe.

In December 2008, Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or and the FIFA World Player of the Year awards for the first time in his career. He had ended on the podium in the previous year along with winner Kaka and Lionel Messi.

A sensational homecoming

When Ronaldo left United in 2009, he was just stepping into stardom but when he came back to the club, he was a legend of the game.

At 36, he decided to leave Juventus just before the summer transfer window was going to end. He was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City but at the last moment, he ended up joining the Red Devils for a homecoming.

Unfortunately, his stay is set to be shortlived with the player already made up his mind to leave the club after a disappointing season. For the first time since the 2004/05 season, Ronaldo went trophyless. United missed out on a Champions League spot after finishing sixth in the league which means that he will miss out on playing the premier European competition for the first time since 2002 if he continues at United beyond the summer.

How many trophies did Cristiano Ronaldo win at Manchester United?

Trophy Season Premier League 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09 UEFA Champions League 2007/08 FA Cup 2003/04 EFL Cup 2005/06, 2008/09 FIFA Club World Cup 2008 FA Community Shield 2007

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform at Manchester United?

Competition Matches Goals Assists Premier League 226 102 48 UEFA Champions League 62 22 13 FIFA Club World Cup 2 1 1 EFL Cup 12 4 1 FA Cup 27 13 8 Community Shield 1 0 0 Total 528 142 71

How many individual awards did Cristiano Ronaldo win as a Manchester United player?