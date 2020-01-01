African All Stars

How Ghanaians reacted to Kudus' early injury in Ajax' Champions League clash with Liverpool 

Prince Narkortu Teye
Comments()
Mohammed Kudus Ajax 2020-21
AFC Ajax - Twitter
Many took to social media to express their sentiments on the 20-year-old's misfortune against the English champions

There was heavy disappointment for Ghanaians as they watched poster boy Mohammed Kudus walk off the pitch after just nine minutes in Ajax's Champions League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday.

Fresh from scoring his debut goal for the Dutch giants over the weekend, the 20-year-old went down early in the game, clutching his right leg.

After three minutes of on-pitch treatment, it became apparent that his time in the Group D matchday one fixture had ended as he walked off the pitch, his place taken by Quincy Promes.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Having joined Ajax from Danish side Nordsjaelland on a five-year deal in July, Kudus has not taken much time to announce his presence at Johan Cruyff Arena as he registered three assists and a goal in his first three competitive games for the club, earning the Man of the Match award in two of the games and becoming an instant fans favourite ahead of Champions League debut on Wednesday.

    On Sunday, he scored one and provided two assists to help Erik Ten Hag's outfit to a 5-1 triumph over Heerenveen in the Eredivisie.

    His fine start to his Ajax career was just as good as his early days with the Ghana national team where he netted on his debut in a 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in November last year, endearing himself to Ghana fans.

    Article continues below

    His early substitution in Wednesday's game, arguably the biggest game of his young career, certainly then came as a big disappointment to many around the world.

    Many Ghanaians took to social media to share their reactions:

    Close