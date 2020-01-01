How football reacted to Oshoala's record-equalling Caf Awards triumph

The Barcelona forward became the second woman to win the prize for a record fourth time after edging Ajara Nchout and Thembi Kgatlana on Tuesday

Social media has been awash with praise for Asisat Oshoala following her record-equalling African Women Player of the Year feat.

The 25-year-old dusted off challenge from Ajara Nchout and Thembi Kgatlana to equal Perpetua Nkwocha’s achievement after winning the 2014, 2016 and 2017 awards.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the international’s historic triumph.

The winner from the 3⃣ talented nominees for African Women's Player of the Year is...



Asisat Oshoala! 🏆#CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/5buHOw3NjV — #CAFAwards2019 (@CAF_Online) January 7, 2020

and Nigeria's 🇳🇬 Asisat Oshoala is Africa's Women Player of the Year! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/eBmubINYbn — Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) January 7, 2020

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 Never say Never, the story of four time Africa Women Player Of The Year, @asisatoshoala Congratulations, we are proud of you! #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/XXe7fHlPnf — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) January 7, 2020

Congratulations to Sadio Mane and our very own Asisat Oshoala on winning the men's and women's African player of the year award, respectively. 👏



Top talents. Exceptional athletes. Truly deserved. 💪#cafawards — Mon'Ami (@GregAdemz) January 7, 2020

Put some respect when you hear the name ASISAT OSHOALA

fourth time African Women's Player of the year 👑



No African Female footballer does it better 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/ZHa5D3STTb — Frenkie De Jong (Fan Account) (@KelvinObed2) January 7, 2020

Asisat Oshoala Wins 2019 CAF Women's Best Player



Well deserved award — M Abba (@M_Abba_) January 7, 2020