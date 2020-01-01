'How do you disinfect grass?' - West Ham chief Brady questions Premier League 'Project Restart' measures

As plans to resume the season continue to come together, questions of player safety and hygiene still need to be answered

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady says Premier League clubs will have to disinfect the grass they play on if play resumes.

Despite the cancellations of and the Eredivisie, the league’s ‘Project Restart’ appears to be gathering momentum with football set to return in and .

There are still disagreements between clubs to be ironed out, but Brady claims safety remains the priority for all 20 teams.

“The first and guiding Premier League principle is that it will only recommence when it is safe to do so,” she wrote in the Sun.

“Whatever you might be told, all 20 clubs are united in this objective.

“And it’s the first matter we must get right before we consider when the whistle will blow for kick-off on the final part of the most unfortunate season in football history.

"If lockdown is lifted and government and PHE (Public Health ) give us permission to resume non-contact training, there are to be new rules for players and staff.

"This includes not sharing cars, to limits through to the time a small group training session should last (75 minutes) and standing two metres away from each other. In this phase, tackling is prohibited but passing and shooting is allowed.

"We will also need to disinfect the corner flags, goalposts and even the grass - although how remains a mystery as that usually kills it."

As the South Korean season got underway behind closed doors on Friday, some fans got a taste of what is to come from the leagues that do return, with artificial crowd noise used to generate some atmosphere.

Brady admits it will be a strange experience seeing Premier League matches in front of empty stadiums, but she believes the desire to play will overwhelm such grievances.

"The games will look and feel very different and there's no getting away from the fact the final nine rounds of matches will be played in unusual circumstances,” she said.

"Clubs on the brink are understandably concerned about giving up home advantage, let alone playing without their vital 12th man - their supporters.

"The will to play is the essence of every club and player but they want a level playing field."