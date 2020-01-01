How can the M-League football return post MCO

Looking at what measures can be taken in order for the 2020 Malaysian football season to continue if and when the MCO is lifted.

Sport and football in particular aren’t priorities at a time when the world is facing a shared crisis called Covid-19 or the coronavirus and the purpose of this article isn’t to show otherwise.

Currently Malaysia just like most countries in the world, are in some state of a lockdown. The Movement Control Order by the Malaysian government came days after the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and Malaysian Football League (MFL) agreed to postpone all matches in the country, and no action has been seen since 16 March 2020.

While the Jupiler League has gone and declared their season over and stands to hand the title, every one of the top five major European leagues are still contemplating ways to complete their season. To the outsiders, it would seem rather crazy to persevere with the idea of continuing football matches when lives are at stake and a global death toll that has already claimed over 160,000 lives thus far.

But there is the integrity of the season to be considered, implications towards the next season to be considered as well as contractual obligations to clubs and sponsors that need to be considered too. That’s not say leagues and teams simply decide on their own to resume matches. It’s a scenario that is only plausible once the respective governments give the necessary go-ahead.

Comparatively while the major European leagues have already played between 68-71% of their 2019/20 season, the M-League has not even hit the 20% completion mark yet. With the M-League season planned to be completed by the end of October, there’s still a lot of time left for football to resume in this country, with the permission of the government and Health Ministry of course, as well as possibly these measure in tow.

Terms of the deals

MFL have contractual obligations to fulfill with their broadcast sponsors and commercial sponsors, one which normally dictated by fulfillment of the fixed number of matches. While past years has seen certain contracts crumble, leaving the organisation and the teams short on what was promised, MFL must ensured that these sponsors stay true to their contracts if matches are to be resumed.

Teams in the league have been adviced by FIFA, FAM and MFL on the pay-cut measures due to no football being played and while that must be observed, the reverse must also be in effect when fixtures and matches are once again a weekly occurence. Just like the teams cannot be left unprotected, the same must also be propagated to the players.

Players safety precautions

World Health Organisation (WHO) reported at the start of April that the Covid-19 virus has a mortality rate of just over 3% and those who are most at risk are those with already have other health complications. Footballers in their nature are considered to have healthier bodies and thus will only experience illness if they are infected by the virus, and not cause them fatality as can be seen by the recoveries of Daniele Rugani and Marouane Fellani.

Having said that for the league to continue, it is imperative that every player is subjected to testing and will ony be allowed to play if their test results are found to be negative. Not being affected today does not mean that they might not contract the virus a day later, a week later or a month later. So while tedious, tests may have to be done periodically.

That goes for the officials in the team as well as those who would be involved in the day-to-day training activities and those who work at the stadium on match days. Body temperature scanners must also be utilised at every stadium, on every match day.

Fans presence

Official and authorities must learn from past experiences. That is looking at how PSG fans gathered outside the stadium for their UEFA match against and how Johor Darul Ta'zim fans also congregated outside the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium for the closed door match against Felda United prior to the suspension of the league.

For a start, even if the resumption of matches is allowed in May, June or even July - fans probably should not be allowed to be present whether inside or in the vicinity of the stadium. If they are to be allowed in, then dractic measures of temperature measurement must be done and social distancing may have to be put in place.

That would mean the possibility of a 30,000 stadium becoming just 10,000 capacity or even lower, with fans permitted in provided they are seat apart from each other. Because fans comes from various background and health conditions, they are the ones at higher risk compared to the players.

Calendar and competition format

What has begun must be completed and what hasn't start could be altered, that is the mantra that MFL need to adhere to. Despite only four rounds of matches played, the must resume in it's original format or not at all. Likewise for the which has already gone past the first round.

Up to the final day of the known current MCO period that is 28 April, the matches missed would be the FA Cup second round and third round, and four rounds of Super League matches (MD5-MD8). Those matches will have to be slotted in and it potentially could be more if the MCO is extended even further.

Taking into account the possible resumption of the and resumption of the World Cup qualifer involving the national team in September, October and November - there's limited but slots available for these missed matches to be played, provided there's an agreement to play on days when it is a festive holiday.

Because the will only begin in August, there's a real possibility of that competition being turned into a straight knock-out format where easily two match days from the initial group stages can be saved. All of which needs to be planned with the domestic competition ending no later than the first week of November when the 2020 comes into view.

