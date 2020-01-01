How can Iheanacho & Iwobi turn their careers around?

Is it time to give up on the pair once touted as the future of Nigerian football?

If you invited Nigerian fans to turn back the clock four years on the careers of Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi, when both of them appeared to have the world at their feet, many would surely take you up on the offer.

One was a burgeoning talent at , who was averaging a goal every 93.9 minutes (which was the best in the division), while the other was the supposed heir apparent to ’s long wait for the next Jay-Jay Okocha.

The fact both are family strengthened this belief, so the pressure to step into his uncle’s proverbial big boots cranked up from the start of his career.

Iheanacho, the best player when the Golden Eaglets won the U-17 World Cup, now turns out for while Iwobi plays for after leaving North London last summer.

Over the years, fans and critics have tried to mitigate for their slump, but how much longer will it take for people to come to the realisation that maybe both aren’t destined to be world class players?

Perhaps their blistering starts were always unsustainable and a reversion to the mean was bound to happen.

The hope that the pair will return to previous performance levels may be far-fetched, although the potential they showed earlier in their career ensures that hope will always be there to be fuelled whenever there's another false dawn.

Case in point was when Iheanacho had a brief, somewhat unforeseen mini-renaissance at Leicester from December to January in which he scored three times and registered four assists in the Premier League.

It came at a time when people were starting to forget he even played for the Foxes, and his brief return to prominence brought about regurgitated opinions on why the player could still reach expected heights from 2013.

People who still share this conviction believe the former Man City forward needs to leave the East Midlands club as his chances of ever being the main striker over the seemingly ageless Jamie Vardy are pretty slim. Even at 33, the age-resistant Englishman still possesses his devastating pace and quite impressive fitness, which makes a path into the XI appear bleak.

Will Iheanacho ignore the potential of what Brendan Rodgers is building at the King Power Stadium to probably leave for a less reputable club, rather than wait it out to replace the ex- international who surely can’t go on for much longer?

However, these questions wouldn’t bother many who oppose the aforementioned view, as they find discussions on the Nigerian striker tedious because they don’t believe he will get any better.

For Iwobi, it’s a bit more complicated.

The issue with the attacking midfielder hasn’t been about his undoubted ability, but an unceasing frustration with his inconsistency and numbers in the final third.

The playmaker scored 15 times and set up 27 goals in 149 appearances for , while he’s scored twice and assisted one in 22 games in all competitions since joining Everton this season.

On the face of it, those stats are not good enough but they sadly distract from what he brings to every side he plays for; his artistry, technical ability, link-up play and the uncanny understanding he develops with the overlapping full-back down his flank are Iwobi’s major strengths which tend to be overlooked by critics who want more goal contributions.

While he can improve in this regard, the former Arsenal man is unlikely to ever record staggering numbers, a fact people fail to comprehend when critiquing his career.

Under Marco Silva, the 23-year-old was one of the team’s better players and was arguably the side’s best performer in the Portuguese manager’s ill-fated final game, a 5-2 defeat by at Anfield.

Unfortunately, the Super Eagle suffered an injury right after Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival and has struggled for game time since his return in January.

Even though there was the expectation that the ex- boss was going to be a beneficiary of Iwobi’s comeback, it hasn’t panned out as expected, with the playmaker being largely average and evidently still unfit.

The form of Bernard hasn’t helped his cause either, while a reluctance to play either on the right flank as they tend to drift infield has led to Iwobi spending a bit more time on the bench than expected.

Still, it’s too early to jump to conclusions about his future just yet.

All things considered, the Arsenal academy graduate has had a decent-to-good first year on Merseyside, where he thrived amid the turbulence that was Silva’s last few months.

He doesn’t, and may never get improved numbers, but choosing to focus on his paltry goal contributions sees many lose sight of a good team player.

As for Iheanacho, if emotion is put to one side, it shouldn’t be about getting back on the right path, but rather a feeling that he probably wasn’t as good enough as people thought to begin with.