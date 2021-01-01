How Barcelona and Cameroon great Eto’o celebrated Fete de la Jeunesse

On the occasion of the youth day, the African football legend paid a courtesy visit to a Cameroonian school

Former Barcelona, Chelsea and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto’o has joined in the celebration of Fete de la Jeunesse.



Also known as Youth Day, Fete de la Jeunesse is celebrated in Cameroon and held every February to mark the rights of young people in the country.



In preparation for this occasion, activities like games, folk culture exhibitions, dances are organised in high schools, university campuses and associations in Cameroon.

To celebrate the 2021 edition, the four-time African Player of the Year visited a school in his native country.



In a post on social media, Eto’o expressed his delight meeting the pupils who he claimed were ‘full of energy and wonderful creativity’.

“I had a great time meeting the children at a school in Cameroon celebrating Fête de la Jeunesse! They were full of energy and wonderful creativity!” he tweeted.

The 39-year-old had paid a courtesy call to the military as part of his tour to the nation’s far north region – where he is engaging in charity works.Aside from that, he has reportedly offered humanitarian support to about 25,000 kids affected by the conflict in that district.Considered as one of the greatest African footballers ever, Eto’o retired from football following the expiration of his contract with Qatar SC.In a professional career that spanned over two decades, the legendary forward began his career at Kadji Sports Academy before heading to Real Madrid in 1997.

Following his inability to tie down a regular place in the star-studded Los Blancos, he was loaned to Leganes, Espanyol and Real Mallorca.



Thanks to his notable performances at Mallorca, he was signed permanently for a club record £4.4 million fee. Four seasons later, he joined Barcelona. There, he won two Champions League titles, three La Liga diadems as well as two Supercopa de Espana trophies.



Before signing for Qatar SC, he had featured for Inter Milan, Anzhi Makhachkala, Chelsea, Everton, Sampdoria, Antalyaspor and Konyaspor.



On the international scene, he made his senior debut for the Indomitable Lions in their 5-0 friendly defeat to Costa Rica on March 9, 1997. He retired with 56 goals in 118 caps for his country – winning two Africa Cup of Nations diadems and an Olympic gold medal to his name.