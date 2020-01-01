How are Fantasy Premier League positions decided? 2020-21 position and price changes explained

Goal rounds up some of the positional changes that will apply for the new fantasy football season, and the FPL's reasoning for some of the changes

The 2020-21 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season is soon to get underway, with hundreds of thousands of FPL managers across the globe battling it out in different leagues to earn the highest honour.

The deadline for the first week of the FPL season is set for September 12, 2020, 90 minutes before the first kick-off of the season.

A selection of transfer fees for big-name Premier League players have already been unveiled, and Goal takes a look at some positional changes for the new FPL campaign.

Fantasy Premier League 2020-21 Positional Changes

The FPL have confirmed a total of 18 positional changes to players for the upcoming season.

These positional changes have been made based on their performances during the previous campaign.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been shifted from a forward to a midfielder following his season playing on the left wing for , while West Ham's Michail Antonio has had his position changed from a midfielder to a forward after scoring 10 times in the lone striker role.

Identifying Aubameyang as a midfielder and not a forward has been one of the biggest changes for next season, with the FPL stating: “Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang adds to the wealth of midfield options for FPL managers.

“The Gabonese largely played as a left winger for Arsenal last term, scoring 22 goals for the second successive season.

“He is the joint-most expensive midfielder along with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.”

A trio of players also have had their positions updated.

Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood are now midfielders in the Fantasy Premier League, following their roles on either flank under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while Anthony Martial is now classified as a forward.

These changes will have an impact on the points scoring system.

For players like Aubameyang, who moved from being a forward to a midfielder, they will award their FPL managers more points (five) instead of the previous four.

On the other hand, the threat of midfielders who have been reidentified as forwards has now been downgraded, as they will earn less points through scoring.

View the complete list below.