How African teams can advance past World Cup quarter-finals – Kanoute

The furthest any African country has gone at the World Cup is the quarter-finals with Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana being the only nations to achieve it

Former Mali striker Frederic Kanoute has advised African countries to work on their organisation, dedication and their professionalism if they aspire to go beyond the quarter-final stage at a Fifa World Cup tournament.

No African country has gone past the last-eight in the global competition with the first to achieve it in 1990 before and followed suit in 2002 and 2010 respectively.

At the most recent edition which took place in two years ago, the five countries who represented the continent - , , , Senegal and - all failed to make it past the group stage.

More teams

When asked about the chances of an African team to go further in the World Cup, Kanoute admitted that it is a matter of time because of the inadequate facilities in the continent.

“Every time there is a World Cup, I hope that an African country can go past the quarter-finals,” Kanoute told Goal with .

“I'm sure we will get there, this is just a matter of time but we can't just rely on time, we will have to rely on the work we do on the pitch, our organisation, our dedication and professionalism. That was what we were fighting for when I was playing for Mali but we knew we have not progressed in order to qualify first for a World Cup and after that, it's just not enough to go there and just entertain everybody and go back home at an early stage.

“We have to go to the next level but it will take a long way, we have to remember that we don't have the same facilities, we don't have the same organisation right now. Most of the countries have been independent for only a little time and we have to acknowledge these factors, these challenges to overcome them slowly but for sure, we are going to get there.”

The former star played for Mali between 2004 and 2010, scoring 23 goals in 39 matches and he was crowned the African Footballer of the Year in 2007.

Article continues below

He recalled how proud he was when hosted the world for the first time on the African soil in 2010 and the mixed reactions that followed after won it and , his country of birth, failed to progress from their group.

“I have good memories because I used to play in Spain at the time and obviously, they won it so they were talking a lot about it,” he added.

“I remember it went really wrong for France, I'm from France as well, so they were speaking the other way round. Alot of good and bad comments that come. Obviously, I was really proud for the first World Cup to be in Africa. I hope much more will be hosted there.”