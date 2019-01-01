Houston Dash part ways with South Africa duo Thembi Kgatlana, Linda Motlhalo
Houston Dash
We’d like to thank Thembi and Linda for their contributions to our team both on and off the field and wish them the best going forward. pic.twitter.com/UEkFVlXoBu— Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) February 5, 2019
This comes on the heels of rumours linking the Banyana Banyana duo to China after spending the 2018 season with American women's club.
"The Houston Dash waived forward Thembi Kgatlana and midfielder Linda Motlhalo
"The Houston Dash waived forward Thembi Kgatlana and midfielder Linda Motlhalo, the club announced today [Tuesday]," read a statement from the club website.
Motlhalo signed for the Dash
On his own part, club's head coach James Clarkson said: "We are grateful for everything Linda and Thembi have given the club."
" We wish them the best as they begin the next chapter of their career. We would have loved to have them join us for 2019, but we understand the complexities of the global game and the interest in players like Linda and Thembi.
"This now gives us roast flexibility, including an opening international spot as we continue to build the 2019 Houston Dash."
For replacements, Houston