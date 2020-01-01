Highlights: Al Jazira leave it late to beat Al Ain in Abu Dhabi

Al Jazira beat Al Ain 3 -1 in Abu Dhabi to take them up to third in the Arabian Gulf League.

As football leagues across Europe are postponed the Arabian Gulf League in the continued for one more weekend before it too was stopped.

The matchweek 19 clash between Al Jazira and Al Ain saw the Abu Dhabi home side win 3-1 at the Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium.



Al Ain scored first through Togolese international Kodjo Laba however Emirati Omar Abdulrahman levelled the scores minutes later against his former club resulting in the teams going in equal at the break.

As both teams battled it looked like the match would end a draw until Brazilian Keno scored. His goal was followed up by a strike from Emirati international Ali Mabkhout to seal the 3 points for Al Jazira.



