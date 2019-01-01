Struggling Salah capable of producing a magical moment against Everton – Heskey

The former England striker feels the 27-year-old is capable of producing a stunning display against the Toffees despite his recent struggles

Emile Heskey believes Mohamed Salah could pose a huge threat to when they face in Wednesday’s Premier League game.

The international has been delivering outstanding displays since teaming up with Jurgen Klopp’s men in 2017, claiming back-to-back Golden Boot awards among other prizes.

The forward has, however, been struggling to hit top form lately since his return from an ankle injury, having only scored one goal in his last five games.

Notwithstanding, the 41-year-old has charged the Toffees to be wary of the forward as he is capable of producing a stunning display when they meet.

“He hasn’t particularly played too well in the last couple of weeks, injuries take their toll," Heskey told Standard Sport.

“He’s the type of player who you could look at him [struggling] but then, the next minute, he can put in a performance and you’re like, ‘That didn’t go to plan, did it?’

“You know what Mohamed Salah’s like, he can produce that one moment of magic that just lights up the game and then you’re 1-0 ahead.

“ have got to be on their toes all the time.”

Salah has scored nine goals across all competitions this season, including six in the Premier League.

The forward will hope to increase his tally against the Toffees and help his side stretch their lead at the top of the league table.