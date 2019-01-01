'He's played in three major tournaments and still looks fresh!' - 'Amazing' Son saluted by Trippier

The Tottenham forward has been hailed by his club colleague amid a hectic season in which he has starred for Spurs and South Korea on a regular basis

Kieran Tripper has claimed his Tottenham team-mate Heung-min Son is “amazing”, given that the South Korea international is still delivering at club level despite taking in three international tournaments.

Since the 2017-18 campaign came to a close, the 26-year-old has been involved in seven different competitions.

That sequence opened with the World Cup finals in Russia, before returning to Premier League duty at Spurs.

Son has then helped his country to a gold medal at the Asian Games which spared him military service, while also gracing the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and Asian Cup.

His standards have not dipped throughout a gruelling schedule, and he recorded his 16th goal of the season during Spurs' most recent outing against Borussia Dortmund.

Trippier told Sky Sports of a remarkable team-mate: “If you look at Son, he's played in three major tournaments this season and he still looks fresh.

“He's come back and scored goals and topped it off with the result the other night which was amazing.”

Spurs beat Dortmund 3-0 at Wembley to take complete control of their Champions League last-16 encounter.

Progress is on the cards in Europe's elite competition, while the Premier League title is still up for grabs as Tottenham sit just five points off the pace.

“The past few weeks have been very good,” added Trippier.

“We could have played a lot better, we all know that, but the results are the most important thing.

“We've had a few injuries recently and the people that have stepped in have done really well.”

Spurs have had to contend with untimely knocks to the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli, but Mauricio Pochettino has found a way of keeping them on track.

Trippier considers the Argentine coach to be one of the best in the business, having got the best out of his game, as he has done with the defender's team-mates.

The England international said of his boss: “It took me a good 16 months to settle in at Tottenham.

Article continues below

“But what Pochettino does really well is developing players and getting them to play for their national teams.

“His record speaks for itself - he's got five in the Tottenham squad now and the same happened at Southampton. He makes players become bigger and better.

“He helped me develop as an attacker. He sets everything out day by day in training perfectly for the lads, the sessions are unbelievable.”