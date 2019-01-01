‘He’s having a brilliant season’ - Michael Owen defends Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

The Egypt international has only scored once in his last ten games but the Reds’ legend believes the forward is far from having a bad season

legend Michael Owen has defended Mohamed Salah’s performance this season, insisting the star is 'having a brilliant season'.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an incredible debut campaign last term, scoring 44 goals in all competitions, including 32 that saw him win the Golden Boot award.

This term, the former man has struggled to replicate the form, although he is only a goal behind leading Premier League highest scorer Sergio Aguero, having scored 18 goals.

The fleet-footed attacker has only netted once in his last ten games, including failing to find the net his side’s 2-0 victory over in Tuesday’ quarter-final first leg game.

“I can’t really sit here and criticise Salah at all,” Owen said on BT Sport.

“Take last season out of the equation and you look at him now and think, ‘Wow this is unbelievable’, his numbers, his assists, his goals, he’s one behind Aguero in the race for the Golden Boot, he’s a danger in Europe as well”.

“He’s having a brilliant season it’s just everyone is comparing him to the numbers of last season. ‘Sometimes someone has an absolute stinker and scores a goal – I did quite a few times – and really you know deep down you played poorly but it happens both sides.

“Sometimes a player will play really well and not score a goal or make an assist so I like to watch a game and trust my eyes rather than looking at the hard facts.”

Article continues below

Salah will hope to play a key role when Liverpool play host to on Sunday as the Reds hope to maintain their lead on the log.