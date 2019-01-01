Henry Onyekuru scores 12th goal of the season as Fenerbahce hold Galatasaray

The Nigeria international was on target as the Yellow-Reds were forced to a stalemate at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium

Henry Onyekuru scored his 12th goal of the season as held to a 1-1 draw in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

After claiming an emphatic 3-0 win over Yeni Malatyaspor, the 21-year-old put his side on the path to claim their second consecutive victory but Eljif Elmas’ effort denied them the three points.

Onyekuru got the curtain raiser in the 66th minute after their hosts had been reduced to ten men with Ali Kaldirim picking his second booking.

The Nigerian international headed home into the far corner after connecting with Sofiane Feghouli’s cross.

In the 71st minute, Elmas grabbed the all-important equaliser to save his side from defeat in front of their home fans.

The on-loan winger featured for the full duration of the game while his compatriot Victor Moses was replaced by Alper Potuk in the 90th minute.

’s Mbaye Diagne was also on parade for the entire game while his countryman and former midfielder Badou Ndiaye was substituted for Sinan Gumus.

With the draw, Galatasaray remain second in the league standings with 56 points from 28 games, five points behind leaders .

They play host to Kayserispor in their next league game on April 20.