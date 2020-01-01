Henderson worried about his swearing ahead of Premier League return

The Reds midfielder admits he'll have to watch his language when matches resume in England's top-flight

When return to Premier League action against on Sunday, Jordan Henderson is determined to keep his swearing to a minimum.

With no fans to be allowed into games for the foreseeable future following the coronavirus pandemic, what players say on the pitch will now be heard much more clearly.

Ahead of a much-anticipated Merseyside derby, Henderson is fully aware he'll have to bite his tongue at times to ensure he keeps his language clean for the millions of fans watching from home.

"For the players it will be different playing in a big game in a stadium where there’s no crowd because you can hear everybody talking. Again, we’ve got to adapt to that situation and try to keep the swearing down to a minimum," Henderson told the Liverpool FC Magazine.

"I’m more worried about my language when I’m playing! I don’t want to be having to apologise to everybody after every single game so I need to be careful, especially in the heat of the game.

"I’m sure the manager will have to be careful with his language as well! But he’ll also know we can’t blame the crowd for not being able to hear what he’s saying at certain times of the game."

Jurgen Klopp's side are 25 points clear at the Premier League summit and are poised to wrap up the title with a further two wins when the action resumes.

While the atmosphere of games will be different for the rest of the season, Henderson is hoping the Reds can adapt quickly to the situation and secure more silverware.

"When you were little and you used to play for your school there was no crowd watching then really, so you’ve just got to enjoy your football and appreciate that we are able to go back doing what we love doing," Henderson said.

"We’ve got to embrace that and make the best out of the situation that we can. The intensity can still be at a high level. If you have the right mindset the intensity can be as high as you want it to be. In that sense, when we do return, I expect the intensity to be high and the football enjoyable to watch.

“If we do manage to do our job properly and we do manage to get over the line and win the league then that would be amazing.

“I’m sure Liverpool fans are desperate for us to get back playing and we as players can’t wait to get back playing and finish the job off as best as we can.

"Although it will be strange to have no fans, winning the Premier League would still be something that we’ve all dreamed of and something that we all want really badly. It won’t take anything away from that."