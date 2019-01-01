Henderson urges Liverpool to 'keep believing' in thrilling title race

Manchester City have the Premier League crown in their hands, but the captain of rivals at Anfield says Jurgen Klopp's side will not give up

Jordan Henderson says will keep fighting for the Premier League title until the end of the season ahead of a decisive week for both the Reds and .

Liverpool won 2-0 at Cardiff City on Sunday to move back to the top of the table, but Pep Guardiola's side play their game in hand at rivals Manchester United on Wednesday.

City's 1-0 defeat of at the Etihad Stadium this weekend was their 10th straight Premier League win and the defending champions know the title is theirs if they do not drop any points in their final four matches.

But Henderson insists his side will retain belief in their chances as they seek to win the Premier League for the first time.

"It's a big result for us and we want to keep fighting right until the end, to keep winning games," Liverpool's captain told the club's official website after their Cardiff victory.

"It was a different type of test for us and I thought we came through it really well. We've got to keep believing, keep our confidence going and win as many games as we can.

"We knew it would be a difficult game. It was very hot, so we knew it would be difficult but, to be fair, it was the same for both teams.

"The conditions were difficult, but I thought we dealt with that really well and dealt with the game, coming back off the big win we had in midweek [at in the quarter-finals].

"They were fighting for their lives, so we knew it would be difficult. We had to be patient and keep probing while making sure we were defensively organised. Overall, we have got to be very happy with the performance and obviously the three points."

Henderson also hailed James Milner for holding his nerve late on in South to convert a crucial spot kick.

He added: “It was a brilliant penalty, another big penalty for us, a fantastic finish again from him and that killed the game off for us really, so it was another important goal.”

Liverpool's next Premier League game is away to already-relegated Huddersfield Town on Friday, before Jurgen Klopp's men go to in the Champions League semi-finals next week.