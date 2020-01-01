Henderson out for three weeks with hamstring injury, Klopp confirms

The 29-year-old was sent for scans on Friday after sustaining an injury against Atletico Madrid and will be missing for a few weeks

manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Jordan Henderson will be out of action for around three weeks with a hamstring injury.

The midfielder was forced off in the last 10 minutes of the Reds' 1-0 defeat to in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Henderson, who has made 34 appearances in all competitions this season, went to hospital on Friday to undergo scans on his hamstring and it has confirmed he will be out for a few weeks.

"It could have been worse. It was the hamstring, but it's not that bad," Klopp told reporters.

"He will be out for three weeks or so, which is not cool but we still see it as we were lucky.

"Hopefully nothing else happens," the manager added.

"Hendo is exceptionally important, not only football-wise but for some other reasons as well that hopefully everybody knows.

"Yes, we still have options there. That's good. There's a chance for all of them, but there would have been a chance anyway. Hendo would not have played all the games from now until the end of the season.

"It's a position where we can react, so we will react."

Klopp's men return to Premier League duty on Monday when they host West Ham.

And the German manager says Henderson is the only new fitness issue and he does not expect to have to make many changes to the starting XI.

"Tuesday-Monday, there's absolutely no need to [rotate the team]," he said.

"That's enough time, that's longer than we usually have. We will see who will start and maybe we will make more changes but not because of the Atletico game.

"We need a really good atmosphere. Not perception 1-0 after seven minutes, 2-0 after 25, it will not be like this. West Ham have to fight for results. I expect a tough match."

Liverpool were undone in the Spanish capital by an early goal from Saul Niguez, but are still in the tie as they prepare to host Diego Simeone's team in the return fixture on March 11.

And Klopp is confident his side can turn the tie around when they meet at Anfield.

"It is to put things right. The next morning it felt like a defeat. But it's like we said after the game, it's not done yet," he added.

"We know Anfield alone won't sort it, so we will put the proper performance in.

"The difference between winning and losing is massive - much more than three points. That's how it should be. We want to put it right."