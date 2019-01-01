'He sees passes other humans can't! - Guardiola hails De Bruyne display

The Belgian set up Raheem Sterling with a delightful weighted pass as Manchester City kept up their title challenge at Selhurst Park

Pep Guardiola believes Kevin De Bruyne can "see passes other humans can't" after the international helped keep up their tiitle defence with a 3-1 win at .

Raheem Sterling scored twice at Selhurst Park - the first a neat finish following a sublime weighted pass from De Bruyne - as City supplanted at the league summit, and the 27 year-old's performance was reminiscent of his electrifying form during City’s title-winning campaign last term.

Luka Milivojevic briefly brought Palace back into the game before Gabriel Jesus netted in stoppage time to wrap up the win for Guardiola’s side.

The result moved the champions ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s Reds ahead of their game against at Anfield later on Sunday, and the manager said that regardless of the title race’s outcome, his side have been “incredible” since the beginning of last season.

“The last three or four games, Kevin De Bruyne was incredible and we missed him a lot when he was out injured," said Guardiola . "He has the ability and the vision to see passes the rest of us human beings can’t see.”

“I am so pleased after the amount of games we have had. We played so well for 75 or 80 minutes and then they scored and we lost a little control for a few minutes but I am really pleased.

“We expect Liverpool to win all of their remaining games.

City were made to work for the win in South London, with skipper Vincent Kompany and central-defensive partner Aymeric Laporte especially influential in grabbing his team a vital away win.

“[Christian] Benteke is so strong in the air and Vincent Kompany is the best defender at heading the ball we have,” said Guardiola. “Of course he has experience and he can play at a high level. Aymeric Laporte was incredible today, breaking up the play and switching play to the wings.

“We have played with incredible personality in the last two or three months - we have taken 183 points in two seasons and still have five games left. Those are incredible numbers and show how consistent we are.”

City return to action on Wednesday as they look to turn around their quarter-final agains following a 1-0 defeat in north London in the first leg.