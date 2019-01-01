'He once killed Ronaldo after scoring hat-trick' - Adebayor recalls experience under Jose Mourinho

The Togo international recalled an experience between the former Red Devils gaffer and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at the Santiago Bernabeu

Emmanuel Adebayor revealed that former manager Jose Mourinho 'once killed' Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring a hat-trick in a game.

Adebayor spent the second half of the 2011 season with the Meringues, where he scored eight goals in 22 matches after falling out-of-favour at .

He capped his brief stint in the Spanish capital with a title, but the Togo skipper recalled a moment in the dressing room when Mourinho challenged Ronaldo to prove his qualities having scored three goals in the encounter already.

"At Real, we were winning 3-0 at half-time. He [Mourinho] came into the dressing room and went mental. He kicked the fridge, kicked the television, threw water," Adebayor told Sportsmail.

"He killed everyone. I remember he once killed Ronaldo after he scored a hat-trick. He said 'Everyone says you are the best in the world and you are playing badly. Show me you are the best'.

"Cristiano took it. Ronaldo could score a hat-trick but talk about the ones he missed."

During his stay in Madrid, the former and Manchester City forward joined Ronaldo in several group and individual training sessions, and wad particularly impressed by the Portuguese star's work-rate, strength and techniques.

"He trained with us at Real Madrid as though he was training with his kids,” Adebayor added.

"Passes with his back, control with his neck.

"He once kept the ball for five seconds with one touch! How is that even possible?

"In the gym, wow. Sergio Ramos and I were the strongest. But then came Ronaldo. 'You think that's hard?' he would say. We'd do five reps and he'd do 30."

Adebayor's Togo will not be participating at the 2019 in after failing to progress past the qualifying stage.