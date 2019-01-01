'He makes the difference' – Kwadwo Asamoah praises Inter Milan teammate Sensi
Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah has heaped praise on Inter Milan teammate Stefano Sensi, calling him a ‘quality player’.
The 24-year old midfielder – on loan from Sassuolo, with the option to buy at the end of the 2019-20 season, has been involved in four goals (two goals, two assists) in three Serie A games, the latest strike coming in the Nerazzurri’s 1-0 win at home to Udinese at the weekend.
“Stefano Sensi? He’s a quality player, he makes a difference, and I already noticed that at Sassuolo,” Asamoah told DAZN Italia.
“I’m happy with that work he’s doing for the team.
“We knew that Udinese would be a tough, physical opponent, but having brought home the result was certainly positive and that’s our goal in every game.”
Another solid team performance in front of our fans tonight! Now it’s time to focus on the #UCL ⚫️🔵 #InterUdinese #SanSiro @SerieA @Inter pic.twitter.com/ulyCb0M3w1
Like Sensi, Asamoah has featured in all three of Inter’s Serie A games which all ended in victories, providing one assist, and sees them sit on top of the log.
Their next challenge is a Uefa Champions League Group F clash against Slavia Prague at the San Siro on Tuesday night.