‘He doesn't know what to do, he just runs about!’ – Shaw trolls James over Man Utd goal celebration

Luke Shaw has jokingly advised Daniel James to raise his goal celebration game at Manchester United, with the Welsh winger told he is “like a little kid” that “just runs about” after finding the target.

A 23-year-old forward has hit the net on five occasions for the Red Devils this season, with a three-game scoring streak enjoyed in February.

He has, however, never been prolific and has now been trolled by Old Trafford colleagues over his childlike response to delivering in the final third.

What has been said?

Shaw, who was among the goals himself in United’s 2-0 derby win over Manchester City last time out, has told Adidas: “I said to Jamo, 'we need to get you a new celebration because what you're doing isn’t good enough!’

“He's like a little kid isn't he? He just doesn't know what to do, he just runs about!”

Who has James scored against this season?

The Wales international has not always been a regular under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 2020-21 campaign.

He is, however, up to 17 appearances across all competitions and just one effort short of posting a new personal best on the goal front.

His strikes this season have come against Istanbul Basaksehir, Leeds United, Southampton, Real Sociedad and Newcastle.

James has found the target in Champions League, Premier League and Europa League fixtures, with transfer talk that resurfaced during the January window being fended off.

The bigger picture

James remains a work in progress for United, with Solskjaer looking to unlock further potential in the former Swansea star.

The return of supporters to stadiums in the near future should aid that cause, as an improved atmosphere heightens the senses, with Shaw also looking forward to welcoming fans back into venues around the world.

The England international left-back has added: “I would love the fans to be back so bad because, you know, I'm missing the noise.

“Hopefully I can score soon and I want the fans in to celebrate because the lads were saying, it's not normal when you score!”

