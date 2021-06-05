'He can still change everything' - Hazard will '100%' stay at Real Madrid, insists Courtois

The Belgium goalkeeper has backed his team-mate for club and country to shine moving forward

Thibaut Courtois has insisted that Eden Hazard will "100 per cent" remain at Real Madrid next season.

Hazard's first two seasons at Real have fallen short of expectations, as injuries and lack of form have seen him fail to live up to his €100 million (£86m/$122m) transfer fee from Chelsea.

But amid talk Madrid could look to cut their losses, Hazard's team-mate for club and country has backed him to remain at the Bernabeu.

What was said?

"I'm 100% sure he's staying. He doesn't want to move. Only the Madrid press writes about the desire to leave," Courtois said in an interview with Le Soir.

"He wants to continue, play free of injuries and win titles," the Belgium goalkeeper continued.

"At Real Madrid there is criticism all the time and for everyone. Gareth Bale was criticized, but he won the Champions League and scored a double in the final in Kyiv.

"We all know that in Madrid there is pressure and criticism from the press and the fans. But Eden can handle that. I know him well enough to say it. He can still change everything.

"He still wants to be an important player for Madrid and win titles."

Hazard happy with Ancelotti arrival

After taking over as Madrid head coach this week, Carlo Ancelotti will now have plenty of influence over Hazard's future at the club.

Hazard has yet to work under the Italian but has said he is excited by the prospect of having him take over in the Spanish capital.

Article continues below

The 30-year-old is set to represent Belgium at the Euros this summer before he embarks on his third season with Madrid.

Hazard has been limited to just 43 games across all competitions with Real, contributing a modest tally of five goals and eight assists.

Further reading