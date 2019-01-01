'Hazard's trying, but football is about goals' - Casemiro on Belgian's tough start at Real Madrid

The Brazilian considers his new Santiago Bernabeu colleague to be one of the best players in the world, despite a difficult start to life in Spain

Eden Hazard is still in the middle of a "period of adaptation" at , according to Casemiro

The Belgian winger completed a €100 million (£89m/$109m) switch from to Madrid back in June, bringing to an end a successful seven-year spell in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old had been tipped to fill the sizeable void left by Cristiano Ronaldo since his departure from Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2018, but he has failed to impress in five appearances at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Hazard is still looking for his first goal in Madrid colours after producing another ineffective performance during a 2-2 home draw with Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday night .

Casemiro has no doubts over the mercurial winger's talent, but sought to remind his team-mate that "football is about goals" after another damaging setback.

"[Hazard] is trying, but football is [about] goals," the Brazilian stated, as quoted by Marca.

"We know he is among the world's top five [players] and it is normal to have a period of adaptation."

Madrid staged a spirited second-half fightback to earn a point against an unfancied Brugge side, with Sergio Ramos and Casemiro grabbing the goals for the hosts.

The 27-year-old admitted that the Blancos failed to perform in the first period, but he does not believe that the squad's desire and commitment should be called into question.

"In the first half we didn't do well," Casemiro said.

"I didn't see the fans leaving [the stadium] angry and in the second half, they supported us a lot.

"I haven't seen them supporting us as much as today.

"We have to play like we did the second half, and we should never ask for forgiveness because we always try to do our best."

Zinedine Zidane's side now face a battle to qualify from Group A , with commanding a five-point advantage over their rivals at the top of the standings and Brugge occupying second.

Despite their European woes, Madrid are leading the way in after seven matches of the new season, with a crucial clash against second-placed Granada up next on Saturday.