'Harry Kane is a beast' - Burki hails Tottenham striker after Champions League loss

The forward netted Spurs' only shot on target Tuesday to complete a 4-0 aggregate victory and book their slot in the last eight

goalkeeper Roman Burki has called Harry Kane "a beast" after he scored to help knock the German side out of the on Tuesday.

Kane netted in the 48th minute as Spurs registered a 1-0 win in Dortmund and cruised to a 4-0 aggregate victory to secure their passage to the quarter-finals.

The striker did not feature in the first leg due to ankle ligament damage that he suffered against in January, but he has now scored three goals in four appearances since his return to the pitch.

Speaking after the game, Burki said: "We knew it will be really difficult because of the loss in the first leg. Tottenham waited for their chance and with Harry Kane up front you can do that.

"You know he will score and it was like that. It was unlucky for us, but we played very well, especially in the first half. We need to take the positive things out of this game for the .

"I think if we would have scored one goal in London the situation would have been completely different. In the end that is football.

"They had one chance and scored, we had five or six chances and didn’t score.

"Harry Kane is a beast. A player every team would love to have."

Winger Marius Wolf was also pained to see his side give away a goal to Spurs after a strong first half.

"We had six very, very good scoring chances in the first half, unfortunately we did not use them," he said.

"We have to face that today. To concede the 1-0 so shortly after the half is of course bitter and crucial."

Kane registered 30 goals in the last term, only to be beaten by Mohamed Salah's 32, and won the Golden Boot at the World Cup in .

This season, he has 16 league goals to his name and five in the Champions League - which puts him three behind top scorer Robert Lewandowski of who will face next week.

His goal on Tuesday also made him Tottenham's all-time leading scorer in Europe.

It was an important victory for Spurs after they lost touch with and Liverpool in the Premier League due to a string of bad results in recent weeks, and manager Mauricio Pochettino said the club should be proud of their place in the quarter-finals.