Hariss dedicates title win to the JDT fans

It was the final Super League match to be played at Larkin and even though JDT did not secure the win they wanted, it remains a night of celebrations.

Johor Darul Ta'zim were presented their 2019 Malaysia trophy on Friday at Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium, the last time it can happen at the stadium with a rich history of recent success. Five previous titles were won with the stadium as their home ground but starting next season, JDT will have to do it at the brand new Sultan Ibrahim Larkin Stadium.

FC were the opponent for the 6-time league champions on their final league match of the season and the visitors did their best to dampen the mood by clawing back from 3-1 down to eventually draw 3-3. Sanjar Shaakhmedov (24') put TFC ahead but JDT roared back through Leandro Velasquez (31'), Safawi Rasid (36') and Gonzalo Cabrera (45') to lead at half time.

Sergiy Andreev pulled a goal back for TFC in the 65th minute before Lee Tuck struck an exquisite free kick in the 79th minute to grabbed a point for his team. JDT captain Hariss Harun knew the result could have been better but it hardly mattered in the grand scheme of things because the title had already been won.

"We celebrate lifting the Super League trophy tonight (Friday) but the result was not what we hoped for. In the first half we managed to control the match well to get a lead in the match but we lost that control in the second half to allow the opponent to level the score.

"Overall we still got one point despite not winning and we're still the Super League champions. Hence we will celebrate this success with all our fans," said Hariss after the match.

JDT fans were treated to a night of celebrations after the match as the players, officials and club staff were ushered to the city square for fireworks, concert and more. What the Southern Tigers have managed to achieve is unprecendented what with this being their sixth successive league triumph, a streak matched by no other.

What the title success signal is the continuation of the stranglehold that JDT has on the league and with it, a quick return to the AFC in 2020 group stage after their positive outing for the very first time in 2019.

