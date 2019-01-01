Harambee Stars defender Mainge earns dream debut as FK Pohronie thump Selce

The defender left Ingwe to join the Slovakian team after two years at the Den

Harambee Stars and former AFC defender Yusuf Mainge had a dream start in his new Slovakian club FK Pohronie as they defeated Selce 9-0 in a Cup match on August 14.

Mainge was introduced into the match in the second half as his first-ever European club ran riot away from home.

Meanwhile, the defender has credited his career growth to AFC Leopards who scouted him from Kakamega High School while playing for Green Commandos.

"I take this opportunity to thank AFC Leopards for the belief they had in me. With no experience, they picked me straight from school and drafted me straight into the first team. I want to thank my teammates there, the coaches I worked with and the club's management for all their support. Without them, I couldn't be here and I want to take this opportunity to wish them nothing but the best this season," Mainge posted on his Facebook page.

"I want to thank the fans [of AFC Leopards] too who have been supportive all through this journey. You've been with me through the ups and downs. You keep me going."

The right-back also added he is hopeful his tenure in Slovakia will be a success.

"I want to thank my handlers too for the support they accorded me and for making this move happen [FK Porhonie]. There have been challenges but I had people who ensured everything were in place; I'll forever be indebted to them," he added.

"As I begin my journey with FK Pohronie, I pray for God's guidance and strength and hope that I'll be a good ambassador of in these areas."