'Happy New Year!' - Musa, Koulibaly, other African stars celebrate start of 2019
Al Nassr forward Ahmed Musa, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Manchester United's Eric Bailly and other African players ushered in the new year with good wishes for family, friends and their fans on social media.
Fireworks lit up skies across the globe as huge celebrations were held to welcome 2019.
And the African stars, in the spirit of celebration, shared snaps with their loved ones accompanied with good wishes and prayers for the year ahead, with some reflecting on the past year.
Happy New Year 2019 pic.twitter.com/gSyeE8Vydr — Achraf Hakimi (@AchrafHakimi) January 1, 2019
HAPPY NEW YEAR ❤️ 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ ALLAH BLESS US ALL THIS NEW YEAR AMEN 🙏 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YGK6cU38Wv — AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) January 1, 2019
Buon 2019 a tutti noi!
Bonne Année à nous tous!#HappyNewYear 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/eKBbRVA1A8 — Koulibaly Kalidou (@kkoulibaly26) December 31, 2018
2019 pic.twitter.com/6nZwlZ1sJ4 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) January 1, 2019
May 2019 be a year of love and joy for all. ❤️😄 Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/AqPcasYq48 — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) December 31, 2018
Buon2019‼️🎉🎊 https://t.co/61dcKxw6rv — Keita Balde (@KeitaBalde) January 1, 2019
Walking in 2019 like this
Peace, Love Spirit and Faith
Thank you God for my life 🙏🏾🇨🇮
On entre en 2019 tout sourire et bras ouverts pour recevoir les bénédictions
Paix Amour, Spirit et Foi
Merci Seigneur pour ma vie 🙏🏾🇨🇮 je suis comblé pic.twitter.com/VcrGch0N2U — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) January 1, 2019
Im thankful for this year, I hope everyone has a positive and blessed New Year! #2019 #HappyNewYears pic.twitter.com/XfDbbAmJiX — Idrissa Gana Gueye (@IGanaGueye) December 31, 2018
Happy new year 2019 ❤️ — Pape Souarè (@papesouare) January 1, 2019
Happy New Year people!
I’m excited to be getting involved with @IG_Galaxy - will be making a team on the platform & soon u can get my tokens, created on the @Tronfoundation blockchain, with IGG 😱 pic.twitter.com/CUlmMpMWko — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) December 31, 2018
Happy new year from us.. 🎊🎊🎊🎊🎉🎉🎊 Feliz Año Nuevo, amigos mios https://t.co/7Z1zMayPH0 — kenneth omeruo (@omeruo22) January 1, 2019
Happy New Year #2019🎈🎉🎊♥️ pic.twitter.com/GiyonmthQD — Michael Essien® (@MichaelEssien) January 1, 2019
Bonne année
Sana sa3ida
Happy new year
✨✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/YMRYsS2RoL — sofiane boufal (@sosoboufal19) December 31, 2018
Happy new year 🕺❤ pic.twitter.com/mrGk9XUnFY— MSimon27 (@Simon27Moses) January 1, 2019
This is me saying Thank you for all the Love and support you have shown me this year 2018. Thank you once more and a Happy 2019 🙌🏻 ✌🙏🏻 — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) December 31, 2018
O se 2018!
It’s been a very challenging but overall exciting and a happy year that has made some of a little boy’s biggest dreams come true.
There have been some obstacles that I had to overcome, however reflecting back most of them turned out to be blessings in disguise. — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) December 31, 2018