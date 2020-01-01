'Happy Invincibles Day' - Arsenal fans celebrate Everton defeat as Gunners record remains

The Toffees became the final Premier League team to lose this season, meaning no side can match the achievement of Arsene Wenger's 2003-04 side

fans were not the only ones celebrating their 2-0 victory over on Sunday, with supporters equally jubilant over the Saints’ win at St Mary’s.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Toffees arrived on the south coast as the only unbeaten side left in the Premier League this season, having won four and drawn one of their opening five games to sit top of the table on goal difference ahead of rivals .

However, they were comfortably beaten by Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, with first-half goals from James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams ensuring a third league win of the season that lifts them up to fifth.

More teams

It means every Premier League side has suffered a defeat this season, ensuring there can be no repeat of Arsenal’s famous ‘Invincibles’ season of 2003-04.

Arsene Wenger’s side went the entire Premier League campaign without defeat on their way to a 13th league title triumph, matching the achievement of way back in 1888-89.

That Preston team became known as ‘The Invincibles’, with the Gunners taking on that moniker after their own unbeaten campaign.

They remain the only team to achieve such a feat in the Premier League era, and that record is now set to stand for at least one more year.

Arsenal fans took to social media to celebrate that feat, with supporters wishing fellow fans a 'Happy Invincibles Day’ ahead of their match against Leicester at Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

Every Premier League team has lost this season.



There's only one Invincibles! 😎 pic.twitter.com/6if54LXFsU

— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) October 25, 2020

's defeat means that Arsenal remain the only team to go an entire Premier League season unbeaten:



P38 W26 D12 L0



Happy Invincibles Day.™️ pic.twitter.com/UuqmgkTfc5

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 25, 2020

🏆 Another season... no one comes close.



Happy Invincibles Day. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/5VVMCOUCEa

After Everton and Villa losing this weekend, Invincibles day is today! It took just 6 GWs. Just shows how big achievement it is. To go 38 GWs without defeat (+11 GWs) in this league is remarkable! One of the most underrated achievements in football.



Happy Invincibles day! pic.twitter.com/k1tXWaiq5A

With Everton losing to Southampton today, every Premier league team this season has lost a game.



Happy Invincibles day, Gooners!!! pic.twitter.com/BWZJbT84PE

Arsenal 2003/04: 𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒍𝒍 the only unbeaten team in Premier League history.



Invincibles Day came early this season 🍾 pic.twitter.com/AmipLtzlUh

Arsenal's unbeaten run would stretch well into the following season and reach a record 49 games, breaking 's previous record of 42 set between November 1977 and November 1978.

Article continues below

The famous run came to an end in a feisty encounter against at Old Trafford, with goals from Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney securing the win for the Red Devils.

Tempers boiled over at full-time, with both sets of players clashing in the tunnel in an incident that became known as the 'battle of the buffet', when food including slices of pizza, soup and coffee was thrown at then-United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Four years later Arsenal’s Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas - who was just 17 at the time - admitted he was the man responsible, spilling the beans on the TV game show "A League of Their Own".