Hamed Traore’s strike inspires Sassuolo back to winning ways against Brescia

The young Ivorian midfielder netted his third goal of the season to help the Black and Greens end a five-game winless run

Hamed Traore was on the scoresheet as secured a 2-0 victory against Brescia in Wednesday’s game.

The 19-year-old was afforded his seventh league appearance at Stadio Mario Rigamonti and made the most of the opportunity, scoring his third goal this season.

Traore got the Black and Greens to a flying start, opening the scoring in the 25th minute after he was set up by Domenico Berardi.

Francesco Caputo then sealed the victory in the 71st minute to help Roberto De Zerbi’s men end a five-game winless run.

The victory ensured Sassuolo climbed to 11th in the Serie A table after gathering 19 points from 16 games.

Traore will hope to help the Black and Greens continue with the winning form when they take on on Sunday.