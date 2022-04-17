Morocco international Achraf Hakimi has confessed playing for Paris Saint-Germain comes with a lot of responsibility for the players.

The 23-year-old Morocco international signed for the Ligue 1 side on July 6, 2021, on a five-year contract, and has gone ahead to score three goals from 25 appearances so far in this campaign.

Speaking ahead of PSG’s top-flight battle against Olympique de Marseille at Le Parc des Princes on Sunday, the former Inter Milan player has explained his passion to play for the side despite the pressure.

"No the pressure there is not to be,” Hakimi said in an interview with Telefoot. “We have responsibilities by wearing the Paris jersey because it's a big club! A club that demands a lot of standards.

“You have to have the courage to wear this jersey and to be able to play with the best because it's your job, your passion. Personally, it's my passion and I enjoy what we do, what I have today.”

PSG were eliminated from the Champions League after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Real Madrid in the Round of 16 and according to Hakimi the club’s target was to win the trophy.

“It's not an easy season, our goal was to go as far as possible in the Champions League and try to win it,” Hakimi continued.

“It is the first season, there are a lot of new players and I needed a moment of adaptation. Especially to understand how everyone plays.”

Hakimi has further praised France international Kylian Mbappe for helping him to settle at the club.

“We speak a little French with Kylian, he helped me a lot. It was spontaneous when you meet someone like him your age with the same character... Everything is fluid, and natural," he continued.

“You have to be one of the best players in the world and above all he's my friend so I want him to stay here so that we can enjoy.”

On his thoughts on the game against Marseille, Hakimi said: “Yes, I know there is a particular expectation, there is a lot of rivarly [between the two teams]. I experienced it going to their stadium and now l have a chance to experience it at home.

“It's a match that can practically decide the fate of the championship.”

PSG are currently topping the 20-team table with 71 points from 31 matches. They have managed 22 wins, five draws, and four defeats.



Their Sunday opponents, Marseille are second with 59 points from 31 outings.