Hakimi helps Inter Milan end Serie A campaign with victory over Udinese

The Morocco international played a key role as the Black and Blues ended their campaign on a high at San Siro

Achraf Hakimi was in action as Inter Milan ended the 2020-21 Serie A season with a 5-1 demolition of Udinese on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was handed his 29th league appearance and made a significant contribution to help Antonio Conte’s men end the campaign in style.

Inter raced into the lead as early as the eighth minute when Ashley Young found the back of the net after pouncing on a loose ball.

The Black and Blues continued to dominate possession and got their second goal of the encounter moments before the end of the first half through Christian Eriksen.

After the restart, Inter continued to dominate proceedings and Lautaro Martinez further increased their lead in the 55th minute, converting from the penalty spot.

Ivan Perisic then fired a fine shot past goalkeeper Juan Musso after a brilliant combination with Matias Vecino before Romelu Lukaku sealed the victory for Inter, rendering Roberto Pereyra’s 79th-minute effort a mere consolation.

Hakimi featured for 57 minutes before he was replaced by Perisic and made two tackles, completed one dribble as part of his contribution in the encounter.

The wing-back teamed up with the Black and Blues last summer from Real Madrid after impressing on loan with Borussia Dortmund.

The versatile full-back was one of the consistent players for Inter as they won the Serie A title for the 19th time in their history.

Hakimi has made 46 appearances for Inter Milan this season across all competitions, including 37 in the Italian top-flight.

The Morocco international found the back of the net seven times and provided 10 assists, amid other dazzling displays.

The defender is also a prominent member of the Atlas Lions and recently helped the North African country qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

He has made 34 appearances for Morocco since his debut against Canada in an international friendly in October 2016.