'Hakimi better than Alexander-Arnold and Bellerin' - Fans in awe of Borussia Dortmund star

The 21-year-old put on a commanding performance in Saturday's Revierderby as the BVB marked their return to action with an emphatic home win

Achraf Hakimi has been compared to right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and defender Hector Bellerin after his impressive display in 's 4-0 victory over 04.

Hakimi played from start to finish in the first game that took place in an empty Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, and he is earning rave reviews from fans on social media for his performance.

The star showed his versatility in Lucien Favre's team with his attacking and defending abilities that saw him complete the highest number of dribbles [2] after Thorgan Hazard and he also made three tackles, the second-highest after Raphael Guerreiro and Julian Brant with five tackles each.

With his pace and passing ability, the 21-year-old who is on a two-year loan from provided an attacking drive for the BVB.

Although he could not add to his tally of three goals and 10 goals in the Bundesliga this season, Hakimi's showing against Schalke 04 has got fans talking, and they described him as a better defender compared to the Premier League duo.

Achraf Hakimi has 10 league assists this season .



TRENT ALEXANDER ARNOLD COME OUTSIDE!!! pic.twitter.com/X1JHx1e67u — Ugbedeojo (@Certifiedopeboi) February 22, 2020

Hakimi is a machine, superb athlete. So clear of Bellerin. — #aheadofthecurve (@mediocentr0) May 16, 2020

Hakimi is different gravy. Time to thank Dani Carvajal for his services over the years and wish him well on his future endeavours — Иван (@ivan_i94) May 16, 2020

Hakimi > Trent



The former is a complete RB. Trent will struggle in defensive sides.. — Guardiolista (@MCFCRole) May 16, 2020

Hakimi is so good. Dream signing for the right back position... pic.twitter.com/mXlYR1yoZY — Buddy (@BuddyFifa_) May 16, 2020

Never mind Trent as best right back. Hakimi is so much better than him without question — Oscar (@ozzystarbuck) May 16, 2020

Hakimi is what I thought bellerin was — £ (@Malszyyy) May 16, 2020

Hakimi is ready. Time to say Carvajal farewell and put him on the right. — Junaid (@junaidzahid500) May 16, 2020

Hakimi is so amazing to watch. So fast and makes it look easy. Can't wait to see him back in white. — A̷. (@AlbertoSZN) May 16, 2020

Hakimi and Ødegaard showing what a successful loan looks like — Sheikh Mogadishu Jones (@B0YFROMSE) May 16, 2020

Unpopular opinion:

Hakimi is the best right back in the world pic.twitter.com/fNpXhnTIRP — ANDINHO10 (@ANDINHO105) May 16, 2020

Hakimi >>>> Trent

Good day — 👸 (@_E_vonn) May 16, 2020