Haidara delighted with RB Leipzig after reaching Champions League semi-final

The Mali international has reacted to his side’s performance against Diego Simeone’s men in the European competition

Amadou Haidara has expressed his joy after defeated in the quarter-final of the on Thursday.

The Red Bulls reached the last eight of the European competition after thrashing Premier League side Hotspur 4-0 in the Round of 16.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men continued their impressive showings at Estadio Jose Alvalade, handing a 2-1 defeat to Atletico.

More teams

Tyler Adams scored the match-winning goal with two minutes left to play after Joao Felix’s strike had cancelled out Daniel Olmo’s opener.

Haidara made his seventh appearance in the European competition as a second-half substitute after replacing Christopher Nkunku.

The Mali international has taken to social media to express his delight with the progress of the Red Bulls in the tournament.

“Yes, semi-finals here we come,” elated Haidara posted on Instagram.

Manager Nagelsmann has praised the performances of Haidara and his teammates in the encounter and now looks forward to their semi-final game against French champions on August 18.

"We're very happy and I'm so proud of the group. We defended with a lot of passion and were the better team against a very good and experienced side. We were brilliant,” Nagelsmann told the club website.

“We got off to a strong start and were highly-motivated. The boys stayed calm, which is great to see. I was happy that the match didn't go into added time. This way, we can save our strength for the upcoming game.

“Paris Saint-Germain are a top-level side with a top-notch coach. They have a lot of quality and are a threat right until the final minute.

“You saw that during the match against Bergamo. They have a star-studded squad. We will need to give it 100 per cent, but we are looking forward to the match and will go in highly-motivated."

Haidara has made 28 appearances for RB Leipzig across all competitions this season and will hope to play a more impactful role in their semi-final against PSG.

Article continues below

The 22-year-old midfielder has 12 caps for Mali since he made his debut against on October 2017 in a World Cup qualifying game.