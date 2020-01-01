Haaland's father pokes fun at son for being kicked out of Norwegian nightclub video

Borussia Dortmund refused to comment on a video that went viral on Sunday, though Alfie-Inge Haaland was more open to joking about the incident

have refused to comment on a viral video that purports to show Erling Haaland getting kicked out of a nightclub in Norway, although his father has since hinted it is real with a joke at his son's expense.

A video was shared on social media in the early hours of Sunday morning appearing to show the 19-year-old striker being escorted out to mild protestations.

Haaland just got kicked out of the club in Norway😂 pic.twitter.com/AKI4IwrGJS — Nikolai (@NRypdal) July 11, 2020

The person believed to be Haaland seemed to eventually be led away after failing to convince nightclub security to let him back in, having reportedly set off a party popper in the venue.

There was initially some doubt in over if the video was from this weekend. Haaland posted a picture on his social media on Saturday of him with a chainsaw and his father, former player Alfie-Inge Haaland, in a rural Norway setting.

Fellow Dortmund attacking star Jadon Sancho liked and commented on the image, which said “winter is coming… let’s chop some wood”.

But Haaland’s father poked fun at his son with a tweet on Sunday afternoon, saying: “Come on Erling, back to work. Big city nightlife is not for you.”

The tweet was accompanied was Haaland Sr holding an axe and chopping wood.

Come on @ErlingHaaland back to work. Big city nightlife is not for you pic.twitter.com/dz8Vws7gyh — Alfie Haaland (@alfiehaaland) July 12, 2020

Haaland scored 44 goals across all competitions in 2019-20, with the season having wrapped up for Dortmund following the conclusion of the season, where they finished second behind .

Lucien Favre's side were knocked out of the at the last 16 stage by , and are next expected to feature in competitive action in September when German football returns.

However, it’s uncertain whether Haaland will still be a BVB player given his phenomenal form in the past 18 months.

He only joined Dortmund in January for €20 million (£17m/$22m) from Red Bull Salzburg, but already he has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Any fee for the forward, whose agent is Mino Raiola, could be record-breaking given his talent and length of contract at Signal Iduna Park, which expires in 2024.

Haaland has consistently played down transfer talk in public, recently insisting: “Dortmund are one of the best teams in the world, I have signed a long contract and I have practically just arrived.

“So now I don't think about leaving at all.”